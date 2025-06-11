SEC announces kickoff times for OU's 2025 season

Here's a look at the kickoff times, windows and TV information for the Sooners' 2025 season. All times are central.

The SEC announced the kickoff times for all 12 of the Sooners' games on Wednesday. The Sooners already knew the kickoff times for their games against Michigan, Texas, Temple and Illinois State, they now know the windows for the entire season.

The kickoff times and windows for Oklahoma's 2025 season have been announced.

— Aug. 30 vs Illinois State at 5 p.m. (SEC Network+)

— Sept. 6 vs Michigan at 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

— Sept. 13 at Temple at 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

— Sept. 20 vs Auburn at 2:30/3:30 p.m. OR 5/7 p.m. (TBD)

— Oct. 4 vs Kent State at 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

— Oct. 11 vs Texas (Dallas) at 2:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

— Oct. 18 at South Carolina between 11 a.m./12 p.m. (TBD)

— Oct. 25 vs Ole Miss at between 11 a.m./12 p.m. (TBD)

— Nov. 1 at Tennessee at 2:30/3:30 p.m. OR 5/7 p.m. (TBD)

— Nov. 15 at Alabama at 2:30/3:30 p.m. OR 5/7 p.m. (TBD)

— Nov. 22 vs Missouri at 11 a.m. (ABC or ESPN)

— Nov. 29 vs LSU at 2:30/3:30 p.m. OR 5/7 p.m. (TBD)

With the windows set, the Sooners will have four early kickoffs this season. Two of those kickoffs will come at home (Missouri, Ole Miss) and two will be on the road (South Carolina, Temple).

The games against Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU can be flexed to the afternoon or the evening.

