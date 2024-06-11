Oklahoma is now a lot closer to knowing the kickoff times for every game on the 2024 schedule.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced kickoff times or television windows for the entire football schedule on Tuesday. All SEC games will be broadcast on ESPN or ABC for the first time in conference history.

According to the release, all SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 will have set television windows, with select games tagged as "flex" games between the afternoon and night windows.

For television windows, "early" means the game will kick off at either 11 a.m. CT or noon; afternoon means 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. CT; night means a kickoff time of either 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. CT; "flex" games can either have an afternoon or night kickoff, and the exact start time will be confirmed no later than six days prior to the game.

Here's a look at the Sooners' full 2024 schedule, with kickoff times and television windows: