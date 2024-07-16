Texas and Oklahoma are still a few weeks away from their inaugural season in the SEC, but already, the pair is seeing some policy changes that they’ll have to adjust to as part of their new league.

While the level of competition, the patch on their uniform, and the amount of cash lining their wallets will be more noteworthy changes, one policy change that they’ll see is certainly making some headlines on Tuesday morning.

In recent years, the Big 12 deemed on-field use of the “Horns Down” gesture as an unsportsmanlike penalty, causing all kinds of controversy among opposing fan bases. The Longhorns were allowed to use the gesture as long as the horns were up but pointed down, apparently worthy of a flag.

Well, that won't be the case anymore as the Longhorns enter the SEC.

On Tuesday morning, SEC Coordinator of Officials John McDaid addressed the gesture that is likely to become very popular in upcoming seasons with Texas entering the league.

“We’re going to evaluate it in context,” McDaid answered. “Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? A travesty of the game is something that offends us, right? Kick it out of the football stadium, go put it in a shopping mall, or out in a parking lot somewhere. Well, does it offend someone? Then it’s probably making a travesty of the game.”

He then clarifies that the use of the gesture is permissible in many instances and that it all depends on the context.

“If a player is just doing it to celebrate with his teammates, maybe going back up the sideline after a touchdown or interception, I don’t necessarily have that as a travesty. I don’t have that directed at his opponent,” McDaid said. “So it’s contextual.”

McDaid also met with the media off-stage to explain how the gesture would be integrated into the league’s rules.