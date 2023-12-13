ESPN released the full SEC slate for next season on Wednesday, which includes the dates of every matchup for each team. Here's how the schedule shapes out for the Sooners:

Oklahoma has known its opponents for its inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference for a few months. But now, the Sooners know their entire 2024-25 schedule.

— It's been known for a few weeks that the Sooners would open their schedule with four straight home games, which includes their SEC opener against Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel. The Sooners last played Tennessee in 2015, when Baker Mayfield led a dramatic comeback for a 31-24 win in Knoxville.

— The Sooners have also known that their final regular-season home game would be against Alabama on Nov. 23, as ESPN revealed the date for that matchup last month.

— The Sooners' SEC road game will be at Auburn on Sept. 28. The Sooners have won both previous matchups against Auburn, most recently in the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

— The Sooners' first bye week will be a little bit early next year, coming just before the halfway point of the season. They will also have a bye week on Nov. 16. (Week 12). The two bye weeks come as a result of the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12.

— The first bye week comes before the Sooners' annual trip to Dallas to take on Texas, which remains in its usual spot in early October. The two teams recently agreed to extend their contract with the Cotton Bowl through 2036.

— The Sooners will host Shane Beamer and South Carolina on Oct. 19. Beamer spent three seasons (2018-2020) as OU's assistant head coach for offense and tight ends coach before accepting the head coaching job at South Carolina.

— Oct. 26 will mark OU's first ever trip to Ole Miss. The two teams have only played once before, with Ole Miss beating the Sooners in the 1999 Independence Bowl in Louisana.

— The Sooners will make their return to Missouri on Nov. 9, marking their first appearance in Columbia since Oct. 23, 2010. The two former Big 12 foes have not played each other since the Tigers joined the SEC after the 2011 season. OU leads the all-time series record 67-24-5.

— It's quite the difficult end to the schedule for the Sooners: home against Alabama before traveling to Baton Rouge, Lousiana to take on LSU on Thanksgiving week.

— With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, the SEC will not be doing divisions next season. The top two teams in the 16-team conference will advance to the SEC Championship.

— This will mark the first season in quite some time that the Sooners have had a non-conference game in November.

— The Sooners will have to wait before facing Mississippi State, who hired former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its new head coach last month. In addition to the Bulldogs, the Sooners will not face Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt in their first season as an SEC member.