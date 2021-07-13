Second Half of Summer

It's already been a huge month for Oklahoma with five commitments and six commitments this summer in the class of 2022. However, the second half of the summer has real promise to be another elite run for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners staff. Below the Hot 11 breaks down the most likely commitments and ranks the most imminent decisions going forward.

11. Cayden Green

The Breakdown: Green is one of the nation's elite young offensive linemen who has impressed most everyone at each opportunity. He's also a guy who has connections to Oklahoma and has made repeated visits. The Sooners seem a clear leader at the moment. Edge of Commitment: There's no denying that Green is high on the Sooners but is that enough to push him toward a decision this early? It's unclear at the moment. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 50%

10. Malik Agbo

The Breakdown: Agbo just released a top five of Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Miami, and Oklahoma with the Sooners being perceived by some as the leader following his ChampUBBQ visit last month. Edge of Commitment: Agbo with his final five feels like a guy who is getting closer to a choice but there is some feeling he'd like to wait to take Arizona State and Florida. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

9. Micah Tease

The Breakdown: Tease, the younger brother of former Sooner receiver Myles, has strong affinity for Oklahoma and the offer meant a great deal in his recruitment. It feels like the Sooners will be a near impossibler hill to climb for pretty much all comers. Edge of Commitment: Tease hasn't said anything of an upcoming decision but when something feels this likely, you just never want to count it out. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 85%

8. Jovantae Barnes

The Breakdown: Barnes has been heavily tied to Oklahoma since early on in his recruitment. Some are expecting him to come down to the Sooners and USC. Edge of Commitment: The decision timeline is one of the more interesting debates to happen with the increasingly quiet Barnes as of late. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 40%

7. Jadon Scarlett

The Breakdown: Scarlett has seen a meteoric rise in recruiting since the early spring and has become a focal point of recruiting for both Texas A&M and Oklahoma. There is a feeling at the moment that the Aggies lead but there is a question of numbers. Edge of Commitment: He's been pretty open that a decision isn't far off and odds seem likely that he ends things before his senior season starts. (8/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

6. Luke Hasz

The Breakdown: Hasz has been a priority for the Sooners since very early on at Bixby and the Sooners have made big waves in his recruitment. His recent multiple visits left many feeling Oklahoma had taken a commanding lead. Edge of Commitment: Hasz has said he'd like to take some more trips but an in-state guy who seems high on Oklahoma is tough to count out. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

5. Kenyatta Jackson

The Breakdown: Jackson has been a very interesting guy to watch. Oklahoma seemed like a bit of a longshot a few months ago but following his ChampUBBQ visit the Sooners seem a very different part of the story. This is a near certain Ohio State - Oklahoma battle after Clemson tried to get involved but was told his focus was on the Big 10 and Big 12 powers. Edge of Commitment: With Jackson passing on the Tigers it feels like a pretty clear indicator that he is mulling over a commitment in the near future. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 55%

4. Austin Jordan

The Breakdown: Jordan long ago announced a top three that included Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas but the perception has long been the Sooners could find another Ryan defender to follow Billy Bowman. That said, he has seen all of his finalists for official visits and yet no decision has come to pass. Edge of Commitment: It feels like 'any day now' has been said about Jordan for months. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 60%

3. Malachi Nelson

The Breakdown: Nelson is the name on the tip of every Oklahoma fans tongue this week. He is set to announce his decision and the Sooners are heavy favorites though USC hasn't given up and doesn't figure to be anytime soon. Edge of Commitment: Nelson will announce on Sunday. (10/10) Sooners Chances: 90%

2. Treyaun Webb

The Breakdown: Webb is another player who saw things go very differently following a trip to Oklahoma for the ChampUBBQ. The Sooners were thought to trail Ohio State but now look like they could edge out the Buckeyes and Georgia. Edge of Commitment: Webb will announce his decision on Saturday. (10/10) Sooners Chances: 85%

1. Kaden Helms