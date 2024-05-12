There wasn't much drama for Oklahoma heading into Sunday's Selection Show.

The main question — would the Sooners' victory over Texas in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game be enough to earn the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament?

Unfortunately for the Sooners they came up short, but they still sit in good shape.

The Sooners were named the No. 2 seed, the NCAA Selection Committee announced on ESPN. The Longhorns were selected as the No. 1 overall seed.

The No. 2 seed guarantees that the Sooners will be a host site for the Regional and Super Regional tournaments, should they make it that far. It also marks the Sooners' 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Norman regional tournament includes the Sooners (49-6), Cleveland State (22-24), Boston University (52-4-1) and Oregon (28-19).

The Sooners' first game will be against Cleveland State at 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU) on Friday at Love's Field, with Boston University and Oregon facing off at 4:30 p.m. The regional tournament runs from May 17-19.

If the Sooners advance out of the Norman regional, they will host the winner of the Tallahassee Regional during the Super Regional from May 23-26. No. 15-seed Florida State hosts Chattanooga, Auburn and UCF in that regional.

The Sooners landing as the No. 2 seed was somewhat expected, given where they and the Longhorns sat entering the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns were the unanimous top-ranked team and were also No. 1 in RPI; the Sooners dropped to No. 4 in ESPN and USA Softball's rankings and sat at No. 2 in RPI, having dropped their series against Texas and then Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale.

The Longhorns were dominant on their way to the Big 12 title game, scoring 13 or more runs in five consecutive games. The Sooners bounced back from the OSU losses by beating Kansas and BYU by a combined score of 23-3 to earn a spot in the title game.

Despite the loss on Saturday, the Longhorns did just enough to earn the No. 1 spot, marking the first time the Sooners haven't been the top overall seed since 2018.