You’ve waited all year for this moment. The early signing period has arrived, and Oklahoma is ready to reap the rewards of another top-10 class. Dubbed #NewWave19, the Sooners’ 2019 class is ranked No. 8 entering Wednesday with 19 commits ready to make it official. There should be zero drama regarding any OU commitment signing during this three-day stretch, but there are plenty of storylines to watch in terms of some of OU’s top targets. Here’s what to monitor the rest of this week. Who is deciding?

The breakdown: Once committed to Oregon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Jeremiah Criddell is coming off an official visit to Eugene last weekend. It appears as though Criddell is down to OU and Oregon. He made an official visit to Norman last month and subsequently decommitted from the Ducks. As recent as Monday, we weren’t even sure if Criddell was going to make a commitment this week. Instead, looks like he’s ready to get everything over and done with. Signing time: 9:15 a.m.

The breakdown: Sticking with defense, we move to Houston Mayde Creek defensive end Marcus Stripling. Down to OU, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama, it does feel like Sooners vs. Aggies here. Stripling silently committed to OU more than 11 months ago. Does that silent commit become vocal Wednesday afternoon? OU has put in a lot of work to stay relevant in this battle. Signing time: 2:30 p.m. (Josh McCuistion will be there)

The breakdown: Not a high school or junior college recruit, but Tommy Kennedy is a graduate transfer option for the Sooners at offensive tackle. He finished one crazy week with trips to OU, Miami and Auburn in a five-day period. With OU perhaps losing both of its starting tackles to early entry into the NFL Draft, Kennedy becomes a lot more important than first thought three or four months ago. Signing time: TBA (said he plans to tweet decision sometime Wednesday)

Any surprises? What would recruiting be without some surprises. Here are a few for OU fans to watch regarding some big-time targets.

Ugwoegbu ready? The breakdown: There has been zero reason to believe Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes defensive prospect David Ugwoegbu is going to sign in December, but you just never know. Like Stripling, Ugwoegbu is down to OU and Texas A&M. Like Stripling, the tide seems to be favoring the Sooners at this moment. Ugwoegbu has visited both campuses and could make the call at any time. He has been very consistent, however, in saying he’ll wait for the February signing period.

Five-star mystery? The breakdown: Now this is going to start to become a trend. Top prospects who are going to pick at the Under Armour All-American Game and the All-American Bowl trying to keep things under wraps if they’re signing early. OU went through this last year with Nik Bonitto, a linebacker who signed to OU during the early period but didn’t go public until the Under Armour event. This time around, it’s a couple of five-star prospects for OU fans to watch in wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and defensive back Chris Steele. Haselwood is down to OU, Miami and Georgia, while Steele has OU, USC, Florida, Oregon and South Carolina as viable options. Although Steele still appears to be an incredible longshot, things have felt like they’re really starting to progress with Haselwood lately.