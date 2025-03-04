Seven in-state prospects in the 2026 cycle that could earn an offer from OU

As of this writing, there are over 40 rising seniors across the Sooner State with at least one FBS offer. Six of those prospects have received an offer from Oklahoma, including the state's only Rivals250 representatives in Owasso DL Tajh Overton and Norman North WR Mason James. The other Oklahoma targets within state lines are Jenks RB Kaydin Jones, Putnam City LB Dejon Ackerson, Bixby DB Braeden Presley and Bethany DB Evenson Malaska.

Who else could realistically wind up in Oklahoma's class when the 2026 cycle wraps up? As things stand, there are numerous other players in the state who are squarely on the radar for the Sooners, even if no offer has materialized. Here's a look at seven in-state prep standouts that could quite realistically wind up with an Oklahoma offer in the weeks and months ahead.