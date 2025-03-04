Seven in-state prospects in the 2026 cycle that could earn an offer from OU

As of this writing, there are over 40 rising seniors across the Sooner State with at least one FBS offer. Six of those prospects have received an offer from Oklahoma, including the state's only Rivals250 representatives in Owasso DL Tajh Overton and Norman North WR Mason James. The other Oklahoma targets within state lines are Jenks RB Kaydin Jones, Putnam City LB Dejon Ackerson, Bixby DB Braeden Presley and Bethany DB Evenson Malaska.
Who else could realistically wind up in Oklahoma's class when the 2026 cycle wraps up? As things stand, there are numerous other players in the state who are squarely on the radar for the Sooners, even if no offer has materialized. Here's a look at seven in-state prep standouts that could quite realistically wind up with an Oklahoma offer in the weeks and months ahead.
The profile: McMorris is a freakishly lengthy offensive tackle prospect, as his wingspan stretches nearly seven feet. He's got loads of athleticism honed from his years on the basketball court, and has an immense ceiling if developed properly at the next level. Oklahoma's been in touch with him for a while. In fact, McMorris was the lone non-offer that got an invite to the Sooners' Jan. 25 elite junior day. In a cycle where OU may struggle to recruit big-time offensive tackles given the presence of Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, it would seem an opportune juncture to lock down a player like McMorris, who likely won't see the field for a couple of years but has the potential to eventually emerge as a force. Under Bill Bedenbaugh's tutelage, McMorris could have legit NFL upside.
Other offers include: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Kansas State