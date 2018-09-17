In fact on the game's deciding play it was the two that were one-on-one outside.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - It was a battle of No. 9s at Mercer stadium on Thursday night as four-star athlete David Ugwoegbu of Katy Seven Lakes arrived to take on Troy Omeire and his Ft. Bend Austin Bulldogs. In spite of Ogwoegbu playing something of a roving outside linebacker and Omeire being a Rivals100 wide receiver, they were often lined up over one another.

All game long the two teams went back and forth but it looked as though Seven Lakes had finally created some breathing room before Austin, again, fought their way back into things and pushed the game to 30-29 with under three minutes remaining in the game pending the Austin extra point.

Austin decided to go for two points and, after a first attempt was stopped but ruled null following a pass interference call, Omeire lined up wide to Austin's offensive right and the man lined up across from him?

6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-rushing specialist Ugwoegbu.

Omeire's size was undoubtedly the reasoning behind the choice for Seven Lakes's defensive staff. And it seems to have paid off as Austin, rather than going to their superstar receiver in coverage against, essentially, a linebacker chose to run and were stuffed up the middle.

The play in itself was more build-up than delivery but when considering the body of work that Ugwoegbu had put together during the game, particularly in the second half, it spoke to why he currently boasts a top three of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

Ugwoegbu's coverage may have been notable but the game was far more about watching his length and ability to move in space quite naturally. Anyone that might have questions about his ability to work as a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme could put those concerns to rest. While dropping isn't the strength of his game, he has the fluidity and burst to work well against the short and lateral passing game.

On the rare occasion when Ugwoegbu, who had six tackles (four solo) and two passes defended, did come off the edge he showed a great ability to close and though he logged no sacks he routinely put pressure on the quarterback and forced a pair of early throws.

The big man has plenty of room to continue to develop and fill out his long frame but the big man has explosion and showed the ability to both dip his shoulder and the fluidity to turn the corner with speed.

In the end, Ugwoegbu is a player who has the potential to be a 4-3 defensive end with a natural gift for pass rushing or a 3-4 outside linebacker with the length, size, and agility to handle the unique roles of the job.