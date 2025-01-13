Several high-end P4 schools setting the pace for four-star OL Felix Ojo

2025 is a landmark year for the Navy All-American Bowl, as it celebrated its 25th anniversary last Saturday with the latest installment of the annual showcase. However, 2025 also marks the very first time that high school juniors have received invites — and competed — in the game. Previously, only high school seniors had been permitted to participate.

Thus, an invite to the game meant a great deal to four-star 2026 OL Felix Ojo, one of the juniors that earned the exclusive opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking group. And throughout the week, Ojo demonstrated that he belongs in the same conversation as some of the top high school linemen in the country, regardless of classification.

“I mean, it was a great experience to show I can compete with them; it was a great experience overall," Ojo remarked. "The first day was a good time to get adjusted to everything — the speed, the schemes, the physicality up front on the line of scrimmage. But I’d say as the week [went] on, I got better. I proved I can hang with them and I’m one of the top linemen that should be in consideration.”

Amidst an offensive line group headlined by national top-50 senior prospects Will Black and Andrew Babalola, Ojo displayed tenacity and solid footwork throughout several practice sessions and the game itself.

“I just learned more about my technique, more about sets, more about different types of schemes," he explained. "And just different points of view of offensive linemen, especially because all of us come from different parts of the world.”