Sexton Stays Home

If there was one position group where you knew there was going to be some clarity for Oklahoma in the 2022 class during this next month, it’s offensive line. Those dominoes are falling left and right, and a big one went to the Sooners as Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek offensive lineman Jacob Sexton announced his commitment to OU on Saturday evening. Sexton becomes the eighth four-star prospect or better among OU’s nine total commitments and the second offensive lineman overall to join the group. Keeping Sexton home might ease some pain for OU fans after Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron flipped to Oklahoma State earlier in the week. Although OU always felt like the favorite for Sexton, it was a battle that Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh had to continually keep winning in recent months. “A huge part was it’s close to home, and it’s a great school for football,” Sexton said. “The coaching staff was great. The connections and relationships I had were basically what sealed the deal.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQuLi4g8J+PiPCfpZ48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwZW5jZXJGb3JzeXRoXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AU3BlbmNlckZvcnN5dGhfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pSQ29ucmFkNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpSQ29u cmFkNjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hT dGFuZGxleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTdGFuZGxleTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE5hbGxEYXdn P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE5hbGxEYXdnPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUGF1bEFsZXg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUGF1bEFsZXg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UTVJvbGxzRGVlcD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RNUm9sbHNEZWVwPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmFybkd5bT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jhcm5HeW08L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sZUM5OXBIZWM5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbGVDOTlwSGVjOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYl9TZXh0b25f IChASmFjb2JfU2V4dG9uXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KYWNvYl9TZXh0b25fL3N0YXR1cy8xNDExNDY4NDUzNTQ3MDI0MzkxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



Once the recruiting dead period ended, Sexton spent the month of June visiting all his top schools. From Alabama to OU to Texas to Texas A&M to OSU, he said his family drove everywhere and it allowed him to be firm in his decision. OU brought as many elite recruits as it could for last month’s #ChampUBBQ, but strangely enough, Sexton wasn’t among the invited prospects.

It felt like it could be a sign of the two sides going their separate ways. All of that talk went out the window a couple of days later when Sexton was back in Norman. “That definitely was (the moment),” Sexton said. “Went in, five hours that were on campus. They said how they were still super interested and excited. It gave me a lot of clarity.” Sexton has been a major priority for Bedenbaugh and OU for a long time, even dating back to his OU camp outing in summer 2019. The one thing everybody agrees with when it comes to the Rivals 250 prospect is that every time you see Sexton, he gets better.