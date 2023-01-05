Oklahoma's work in the transfer portal is gaining momentum over the last week and their latest addition is Miami (Ohio) offensive line transfer Caleb Shaffer . The heavily experienced blocker caught the attention of the Sooners and committed on Thursday evening. We take a look at the basics he'll be bringing to Norman.

Career Stats: 40 career games, 35 starts at left guard.

PFF Grade in 2022: 62.6 (12 games)

High: 76.7 - Bowling Green

Low: 44.9- Kentucky

Eligibility Remaining: One year + redshirt

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma is trying to create as much competition as they can with an offensive line that has some talent but needs players to be pushed. Shaffer brings a lot of experience to get where they need to go.

What's on Tape: Shaffer is an interesting guy who has loads of experience but you still see room for growth. It'll be interesting to see how he develops with the jump in play week in and week out. Shaffer has some athleticism and does show some ability to pull but he'll have to continue to develop as a finisher and being a bit more consistent with playing low.