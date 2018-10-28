Oklahoma's defense is experiencing a resurgence and in lock step several of Oklahoma's commitments on the defensive side of the ball are starting to put together some strong performances this week. This week we had a two way battle between two players whose last name has a similar feel. Take a look as we breakdown the work of every Oklahoma commitment from this weekend's action in Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale just keeps running over everyone, this time averaging 7.1-yards per carry on 249-yards rushing in the midst of a 52-24 win over Lincoln. Next Week: Sunnyvale (7-0) is traveling to Lincoln on Friday.

The Skinny: Bridges may have had his most quiet night of the season with seven receptions for 27-yards but it didn't stop his team from collecting a 24-17 win over Irving MacArthur. Next Week: Hebron (5-3) is traveling to Lewisville on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas pitched another shutout downing Blanche Ely 66-0. Next Week: Aquinas (8-1) is traveling to Miramar on Friday.

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow crushed Pender 77-0. On the night he had 10 tackles (four solo) and two sacks in what was his second big performance in three weeks. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (7-2) is traveling to Heide Trask on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren had six tackles (four solo), an an interception, his third in two weeks during Mater Dei's 45-7 win over Orange Lutheran. Next Week: Mater Dei (7-2) is awaiting their first round playoff matchup that will be released on Sunday. WEEK 9 MVP

The Skinny: Henderson, who at one point had expected to return to action today, continues to sit out for Travis. But still they managed a 62-34 win over Ft. Bend Clements. Next Week: Travis (6-2) is hosting Ft. Bend Clements on Friday.

The Skinny: Hicks and Northwest finished their regular season undefeated with a 58-25 win over Salina South. On the night he had six tackles (three solo), two and a half tackles for loss and one pass defended. Next Week: Northwest (9-0) is facing Emporia in the first round of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: In his team's dominating 42-6 win over Ellsworth Jones had another strong night with three solo tackles, two sacks (nine yards), and one pass break-up. Next Week: Butler C.C. (7-2) is hosting Iowa Western C.C. on Sat., Nov. 3.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach got another big win in a 35-0 downing of Piper. On the day he had three touchdowns (10, 32, 12) and just keeps rolling for the Bucks. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (9-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Millwood just kept rolling with a 62-14 win over Little Axe. Next Week: Millwood (9-0) is traveling to Stratford on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan was held out with a slight injury but that didn't stop the machine that is Aledo who downed Waco University 66-0. Next Week: Aledo (8-0) is traveling to Joshua on Friday.

The Skinny: Though Morris had eight tackles and one pass break-up in a 45-13 loss to Ft. Bend Dulles. Next Week: Bush (5-3) is hosting Ft. Bend Austin on Friday.

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar was part of an Allen team that not only was up 38-0 at half-time and played, yet another, vastly shortened game for the starters but led an offensive line that helped the Eagles rush for 8.2 yards per carry to the tune of 351-yards rushing in their 66-7 win over McKinney Boyd. Next Week: Allen (8-0) is hosting Prosper on Friday.

The Skinny: Cajon, and Perkins, downed Rialto Carter 46-14 on a night where he had six tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hurry. Next Week: Cajon (9-1) is awaiting their first round playoff matchup that will be released on Sunday.

The Skinny: Rattler has been suspended for the season but his team still managed a 42-13 win over Boulder Creek. Next Week: Pinnacle (9-1) is facing Desert Ridge in the first round of the Arizona 6A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. Meanwhile his teammates had a dominant 62-26 win over Houston Sterling. Next Week: Manvel (6-2) is traveling to Ft. Bend Willowridge on Sat., Nov. 3.

The Skinny: In Ryan's 65-0 demolition of R.L. turner Sanders had a short night but managed a 30-yard reception and five solo tackles. Next Week: Ryan (8-0) is traveling to Grapevine on Friday.

The Skinny: Stogner and Prestonwood trailed 24-23 against Parish Episcopal but scored the final 19 points of the game to keep their perfect season intact. In the 42-24 win he had three receptions for 30-yards. Next Week: Prestonwood (8-0) is traveling to Bishop Lynch on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team swamp Wayne County, 56-7. Next Week: Oakland (9-1) is hosting Rossview on Friday.

The Skinny: In a shortened night, due to a dominating 66-7 win over McKinney Boyd, Wease still managed a strong performance with six receptions for 66-yards and two touchdowns (38, 9). Next Week: Allen (8-0) is hosting Prosper on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete had a sack in Gonzaga's 38-7 win over Bishop McNamara. Next Week: Gonzaga (7-2) has the week off.