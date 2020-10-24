Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron becomes the third receiver pledge for the 2022 class, making the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Another weekend, another 2022 wide receiver commit and more reasons to smile for Oklahoma football fans.

Shettron was still under the radar at this time last year, but following a great sophomore season, Shettron has added to it through the first half of his junior season.

The question became where would or where could he fit in OU’s plans? The 2022 receiver class is incredibly stacked, especially in the state of Texas. Among all the names, though, Shettron was simply too good to pass up.

OU started to make its charge in the spring and summer, and it became incredibly apparent how big of a priority he is when he was one of just three 2022 in-state recruits invited to the Sooner Summit, the big recruiting event put together by 2021 five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

Shettron had 66 catches for 858 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He has 27 receptions for 400 yards with seven scores and a kick return for a touchdown this season before Friday’s game vs. Broken Arrow, although COVID-19 has absolutely made a mess of Santa Fe’s schedule.

Shettron becomes the second Rivals 100 receiver commit in the month for the 2022 class. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter five-star receiver Luther Burden, the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2022 class, picked the Sooners two weeks ago.

Add in to the class the original member, Garland (Texas) High receiver Jordan Hudson, and it’s one heck of a trio this early in the process.

After looking incredibly raw in spring 2019, Shettron has taken the potential and turned it into production. He has worked on all the little things and gotten a lot stronger.

Shettron is the first in-state receiver to commit to OU since Dahu Green for the 2015 class. It takes a lot for an in-state receiver to catch the eyes of the Sooners, especially the way they’re recruiting the spot now, but Shettron absolutely fits and belongs with what OU is looking to do.