As Oklahoma's commitments get deeper into their playoff runs the competition level gets more and more steep and one player brought home this year's first state title for the Future Sooners. Take a look as Oklahoma commits faced some upsets, some season's ending, and this week's MVP had a strong return to the field in a losing effort.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale had been dominant on the ground all season long but after giving up an opening kickoff touchdown return never could get the game to be the ball control style they want to play. And as such they were upset by Gilmer 38-24 after rushing for just 106-yards. Next Week: Sunnyvale (9-1) ended their season in the first round of Texas's 4A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Bridges may not have racked up a lot of stats with three carries for four yards and two catches for 27-yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass, in Hebron's 17-7 win over Keller Fossil Ridge. Next Week: Hebron (7-4) is meeting Richardson Pearce in the second round of the 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas keep rolling with a 51-0 demolition of Ft. Lauderdale. He had one sack, a pass break-up, and plenty more for the powerful Raiders. Next Week: Aquinas (11-1) is meeting Dwyer in the quarterfinals of the Florida class 7A playoffs.

The Skinny: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow just kept rolling with a 54-0 win over Windsor Bertie. The big man did plenty with 11 tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, and two sacks Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (10-2) is meeting South Columbus in the second round of the North Carolina 2A playoffs. WEEK 11 MVP

The Skinny: Mater Dei's defense keyed a 48-14 win over nationally-ranked Corona Centennial with not one, not two, not even three, but four pick sixes for the Monarchs. Green-Warren helped in the cause but missed some action with a minor injury - he is expected to return next week. Next Week: Mater Dei (11-2) is facing St. John Bosco in the finals of the CIF division one Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Henderson, played in his first game in over a month and made his presence felt with six catches for 100-yards but it was far from enough in a 52-7 loss to national powerhouse Katy. Next Week: Travis (8-3) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs. WEEK 12 MVP

The Skinny: For the second straight week Northwest got into a shootout, this time downing Maize 67-60. On the night Hicks put together some impressive numbers including eight tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss. Next Week: Northwest (12-0) is facing Aquinas in the finals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 24



The Skinny: Huff helped a defense that intercepted Kell four times as Buford rolled on to a 44-11 win. Next Week: Buford (10-2) is meeting Bainbridge in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach kept rolling with a 23-0 win over Plantation. On then night Knighton had 132-yards and a 14-yard rushing touchdown along with a key touchdown catch and run. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (11-1) is meeting Palm Beach Central in the quarterfinals of the Florida high school playoffs.

The Skinny: Major had roughly 60-yards rushing and a long catch in Millwood's shocking 27-26 loss to Vian. The Falcons were shut out in the second half to allow for Vian's big comeback. Next Week: Millwood (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs.

The Skinny: McLellan, in a half of football had 11 carries for 136-yards and two touchdowns (13, 1) as Aledo dismantled Seagoville 48-13 in a game that was 41-0 at the half. Next Week: Aledo (11-0) is meeting Lovejoy in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Bush ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and his offensive line cleared the way for 309-yards rushing to the tune of 9.4-yards per carry in Allen's 56-21 win over Rowlett. Next Week: Allen (11-0) is meeting Rockwall in the second round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Perkins fought through a 46-42 win over Capistrano Valley in the semifinals of the CIF division three playoffs. Next Week: Cajon (12-1) is meeting Sierra Canyon in the championship of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Rattler has been suspended for the season but his team slipped up in the state semi-finals falling 45-14 to Perry. Next Week: Pinnacle (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. Meanwhile his teammates downed Barbers Hill 62-42. Next Week: Manvel (9-2) is hosting Huntsville in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Sanders didn't play, due to a minor injury, in Ryan's 65-24 win over Ft. Worth Brewer. Next Week: Ryan (11-0) is meeting El Paso Del Valle. on Sat., Nov. 24 in the second round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Stogner had a strong night as Prestonwood broke a two-game losing skid by downing Tomball Concordia 51-24. Stogner contributed three receptions for 47-yards and a pair of 16-yard touchdowns. Next Week: Prestonwood (9-2) is meeting Liberty Christian in the second round of the TAPPS division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team keep marching through the Tennessee playoffs in a 14-7 defensive battle with Mount Juliet. Next Week: Oakland (12-1) is meeting Maryville in the semifinals of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease had a solid game in his team's 56-21 win over Rowlett with five catches for 56-yards. Next Week: Allen (11-0) is meeting Rockwall in the second round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga, for the second straight week took only not a regional but national powerhouse in a wild 46-43 win against DeMatha that featured three touchdowns in the final 40 seconds of the game. Next Week: Gonzaga (9-3) ended their season as the WCAC champions.