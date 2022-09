SoonerScoop.com's most popular video feature SCOOPHD Sights & Sounds takes you to the sidelines of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as Oklahoma improved to 2-0 under Brent Venables with a 33-3 victory versus Kent State.

Kent State’s three points were the fewest Oklahoma has allowed against an FBS opponent since 2017 at Kansas (won 41-3).

UP NEXT: Oklahoma (2-0) heads on the road for the first time this season playing at Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln (11 a.m., FOX)