Signing Day Preview

In recent years for the Sooners the preview of National Signing Day was always about what would take place in the December period. And while Brent Venables and his new staff did a commendable job in about 10 days time there is plenty left for them to finish in the February signing period. We take a look at the six primary prospects that Oklahoma is engaged with at this point while knowing new names could be added over the next six weeks.

Primary Recruiter: Demarco Murray Level of Interest: High Competition: USC, Alabama, Florida St. Breakdown: Barnes has long been seen as an Oklahoma lean but the departure of Lincoln Riley threw a lot into chaos for the Sooners. However his relationship with Murray remains and while USC has made an impressive run late it just feels like the Sooners, again, led by Murray, have done enough to win this race in the end. And no, after a few heartbreaks at running back in recent years, it doesn't feel like Alabama is going to sink the Sooners chances at the last minute ala Jase McClellan and Camar Wheaton. Decision Date: Jan. 2, 2022 PREDICTION: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Level of Interest: High Competition: Texas Breakdown: Campbell has been rumored to be high on other schools throughout his recruitment. At various points he has been rumored to Alabama, LSU, USC, and several others. For whatever reason Oklahoma never seemed to quite get it's due as a contender in his recruitment. But now he's down to a final Red River two. The Longhorns have been the most consistently believed landing spot for him since very early on and that's still the going thought. However, he has shown a lot of interest in Oklahoma and for them to remain in the top two in spite of the coaching change says a lot about his relationship with Bedenbaugh. Decision Date: Feb. 3, 2022 PREDICTION: Texas

Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Level of Interest: High Competition: Clemson Breakdown: Admit it, you scrolled down to see what the verdict was on this guy. There's just no denying that he is the hot name for Oklahoma fans to discuss right now. For 10 days leading into signing day there was a feeling that the Sooners had a legitimate chance, in spite of the fact it was unclear of how hard they were pushing to land Kanak. The ultra-athletic linebacker hasn't said anything in regard to his situation but him not signing with Clemson in the early period is a fairly enormous flashing red light of what's to come. Decision Date: N/A PREDICTION: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Miguel Chavis Level of Interest: High Competition: Miami, Tennessee, North Carolina, Iowa St. Breakdown: Moten was the first move made by Oklahoma's new staff offering him almost immediately after Brent Venables was officially on the job. He had a relationship dating back to Venables' time at Clemson and that's paying off huge for the Sooners who will get an official visit in January. It also doesn't hurt that the next player on the list seems similarly high on the Sooners. Decision Date: N/A. PREDICTION: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Miguel Chavis Level of Interest: High Competition: Iowa St., LSU Breakdown: The two teammates, and recently crowned two-time state champions, have a real interest in playing together and Oklahoma seems the most likely place for them to do so after Thomas elected not to sign with the Cyclones in the early period after Oklahoma got involved. It's pretty clear that Oklahoma's new defensive end coach, Chavis, is doing a strong job with both and their official visits in January could be a real sign of Oklahoma building a stronger foothold in Florida. Decision Date: N/A. PREDICTION: Oklahoma