The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping for a big day on the Early Signing Day but what about the class of 2023 commitments? We take a look at each and what their recruitments were like along the way. How highly were they ranked? Did they rise, did they fall? Who were Oklahoma's primary competitors for each commitment? We look at it all in this SoonerScoop.com breakdown.

Highest Ranking: 35 - Rivals250 - 12/6/2022 Lowest Ranking: Not Ranked Primary Recruiter: Miguel Chavis Primary Competition: Northwestern, Mizzou What's on Tape: Is it most simple to just say, 'everything'? But when you watch P.J. Adebawore the two things that show up time and time again are his ability to convert his explosive speed on the edge into power where he simply long arms offensive tackles. The other thing is his unbelievable change of direction that watches him, time and time again, handle the read option with such ease that he can nearly cover the running back and quarterback singularly.

Highest Ranking: 13 - Rivals250 - 12/6/2022 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jeff Lebby Primary Competition: Notre Dame What's on Tape: One of the most projectable players in a very talented class. Jackson Arnold not only has immense talent both with his arms and legs, but is already running Oklahoma's offense at the high school level. Arnold has a chance to be the Sooners next great signal caller.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Primary Competition: Michigan State, Oregon What's on Tape: A guy who fits Oklahoma incredibly well. At the high school level Josh Bates has played at left guard as well as center, though it's likely he'll end up at center, eventually, in college. He pulls frequently and his size and quickness make for a lethal combination for defenders around the state of Colorado. Bates is so good with his feet and hands, it's not hard to imagine him making an impact perhaps ahead of some of his classmates on the line.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jeff Lebby Primary Competition: Alabama, Florida State What's on Tape: A receiver that brings a very unique skillset to Norman. Keyon Brown showed up to Oklahoma's camp unknown to many but his frame and quick feet made him one of the more skilled pass catchers we'd seen at Oklahoma camp in some time. Brown is a vertical threat of a really high caliber that could emerge as one of the real steals of this class.

Highest Ranking: 129 - Rivals250 - 11/8/2021 Lowest Ranking: 194 - Rivals250 - 10/26/2022 Primary Recruiter: Ted Roof Primary Competition: Auburn, Clemson, UNC What's on Tape: Lewis Carter may not be one of the biggest guys in this class but pound for pound you won't find a tougher, more physical player. He did everything for Catholic starring at running back, linebacker, safety, and even playing some quarterback. Carter is a vicious hitter but it's his strength that sticks out - once he gets his hands on a ball carrier the battle is over.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Primary Competition: Mizzou, Oklahoma State What's on Tape: An active defender that makes plays at literally every level of the defense. Whether it's making plays with the ball in the air while outside the hash or coming up and being physical in run defense Kendel Dolby brings a ton to the plate for the Sooners. Dolby is the kind of instant impact defender that could take a starting position in 2023.

Highest Ranking: 16 - Rivals250 - 11/08/2021 Lowest Ranking: 37 - Rivals250 - 3/30/2021 Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Primary Competition: Michigan, Mizzou What's on Tape: A natural blocker in space. Cayden Green moves so well for a guy his size and as a potential tackle shows natural knee bend. As he continues to physically develop he's going to become a run blocker who wins with more than just positioning but is a guy who can truly physically dominate defenders.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Demarco Murray Primary Competition: Alabama What's on Tape: A back who has a chance to be very complete in the college game. Kalib Hicks is a powerful guy who can run through tacklers but has the quick feet to make defenders miss when he needs to. He's a very decisive runner who wastes no energy getting upfield and eating up yardage.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Primary Competition: Iowa, Michigan, Miami What's on Tape: A prospect that is making a massive leap in his development. Logan Howland was a tight end a year ago before making the move to offensive tackle. And while that athleticism has always been there it's impressive to see his growth at the position and the physicality he is playing with. On the reel's second play you can see him absolutely burying a defender. Howland shows potential on this tape that reminds me somewhat of Anton Harrison.

Highest Ranking: 208 - Rivals250 - 6/10/2022 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jeff Lebby Primary Competition: Alabama, Michigan, Stanford What's on Tape: An explosive athlete who could play on either side of the ball. Jacobe Johnson is a guy that has great size and the smooth athleticism of a potentially elite corner. There aren't many chances to see him make plays on defense as he is rarely challenged.

Highest Ranking: 38 - Rivals250 - 3/30/2021 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Primary Competition: Florida, Penn State What's on Tape: A player with at on of positional diversity along the defensive line. Derrick Leblanc is a player who doesn't just project at a multitude of positions and roles along the line but has played in many of them for Osceola. He's still learning the tricks of the trade and pretty much runs through or around blockers now but as he gets better with his hands his length could make him a very dangerous pass rusher from the interior.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Primary Competition: TCU, Kansas State What's on Tape: Another guy that just does everything. Whether it's catching passes for big scores, running for more, or coming up and causing fumbles in run defense Erik McCarty does a lot for the Buffs. And it's worth noting that this is all in just one game. McCarty is a guy who just lives around the football and could grow into a very pleasant surprise thanks to his toughness, instincts, and underrated athleticism.

Highest Ranking: 203 - Rivals250 - 11/08/2021 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Primary Competition: Cincinnati What's on Tape: An aggressive downhill player, Daeh McCullough has the look that is somewhat reminiscent of soon-to-be former Sooner DaShaun White. He's a high-quality athlete that attacks the ball in the air but looks at his most comfortable coming downhill and defending the run or simply chasing the quarterback.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Joe Jon Finley Primary Competition: Kansas State, Iowa What's on Tape: A player that may be tough to keep on the offensive side of the ball. Don't misunderstand Kade McIntyre is fully capable of helping Oklahoma's offense but it's hard to ignore his skills on the edge, could the Sooners give a long look to him as a stand-up outside linebacker or let him grow into a defensive end. He shows good burst and is so powerful with his hands it's not hard to see him setting the edge.

Highest Ranking: 194 - Rivals250 - 8/16/2022 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Ted Roof Primary Competition: Florida What's on Tape: A guy so athletic it's kind of wild to even consider him as a linebacker. Samuel Omosigho has always been impressively gifted as a football player but as a senior the light started to come on playing the position and he looks far more comfortable. Omosigho has elite speed and a frame that once he fills out that could look a lot like former Sooner standout Keenan Clayton.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Primary Competition: Stanford What's on Tape: A guy with great feel and who keeps his feet moving well on contact. Heath Ozaeta is still growing into his big frame and as he does he may become more physical and has the potential to be a nasty finisher. The big man from Washington has good feet and could be a very skilled pass blocker in due time.

Highest Ranking: 51 - Rivals250 - 3/31/2022 Lowest Ranking: 108 - Rivals250 - 5/17/2022 Primary Recruiter: Jeff Lebby Primary Competition: Texas What's on Tape: A player that doesn't get enough due for how well rounded his game is. While his speed is clearly a difference maker, he's got plenty of lateral quickness and as several of his clips show - check out the :32-second mark - some elite hands. Pettaway is a quiet guy but it takes about 5 plays to see him flash.a lot of elite stuff on tape.

Highest Ranking: 207 - Rivals250 - 2/03/2022 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Ted Roof Primary Competition: Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, What's on Tape: A player that is full send all the time. Phil Picciotti is a guy that was questioned a bit for his junior tape playing against less than elite competition, at times. The move to IMG addressed a lot of that and shows you, against some of the nation's best teams, Picciotti looks outstanding moving tackle to tackle and has great instincts for the ball but definitely looks at his most comfortable coming downhill.

Highest Ranking: NR Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Primary Competition: Cal, Wisconsin What's on Tape: The kind of guy that surprises you with his physical abilities. Sanders is a squat guy with a powerful lower body that you would expect to be a run defender but it's his ability and quickness as a pass rusher that stands out on tape.

Highest Ranking: 171 - Rivals250 - 8/16/2022 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Demarco Murray Primary Competition: Florida State, N.C. State What's on Tape: Daylan Smothers is absolutely lightning in the open field. His quick burst and his quick feet make him a nightmare one on one but something that never gets its due is how tough and physical he is as a runner. Smothers feels like a guy that Oklahoma needs to find a way to get on the field as soon as possible. It's also worth noting he's the one Sooner pledge that did not have senior film due to transfer rules in North Carolina.

Highest Ranking: 93 - Rivals250 - Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Primary Competition: Alabama, Michigan What's on Tape: Vickers is a player that can play in multiple roles through the secondary but when watching him the spot where he truly seems to shine is coming from a deep safety role. He attacks the ballcarrier with violence and, more importantly, takes good angles and prevents quality plays from turning into backbreaking ones.

Highest Ranking: 205 - Rivals250 - 11/08/2021 Lowest Ranking: NR Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Primary Competition: Cal, Notre Dame, Texas What's on Tape: Wagoner is a guy who figures to play corner at the college level but watching him shine at safety for Spanaway sure makes one wonder where his best future is. The thing that truly catches your eye is how good his instincts are, he attacks with absolute reckless abandon and is nasty when he gets there.