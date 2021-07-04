Silent No Moore

The ChampUBBQ has come and gone for Oklahoma, and the event has usually been a successful one for the Sooners in the past, especially on offense.

It’s a new day, though. No doubt Lincoln Riley still has the offense rolling, but defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been able to turn things around.

Another example is in OU’s latest commitment as Baltimore St. Frances defensive end Derrick Moore announced for the Sooners on Sunday.

Moore, a Rivals 250 prospect, was at OU’s BBQ event last month that seemingly sealed the deal. The Sooners, despite being the out of region school, were able to land Moore from the likes of traditional regional powers Ohio State and Penn State.

He becomes commitment No. 9 for the Sooners that is a four-star prospect or better and the second one to stem from the mega-recruiting showcase.