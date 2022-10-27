Durant, Okla. – Oklahoma has loads of talented lineman in the next few classes but one who snuck into the state, literally by way of the Southern border, is Durant Rivals250 defensive lineman Xadavien Sims. The big man, who spent his first two years of high school at Denison, Texas, made the move north of the Red River for 2022 and has shined for the Lions.

In Durant’s 53-0 win over Tulsa East Central he had a sack in the first half and was a constant disruption for the Cardinals.

Though he lines up at defensive end for Durant, and he’s actually trimmed down some and looks a bit leaner and lighter, he’s probably a guy who will be best served becoming an interior pass-rushing defensive tackle. Sims is still incredibly raw and right now gets by most only on his physical talent but the potential is there to be plenty more.

It can be tough to gauge a player in a game that was as lopsided as it was expected to be – what’s the motivation like on that night? But when something came within reach of Sims he certainly made a difference for the Lions using his tremendous length and quickness to come off the edge and get a sack.