ARLINGTON, Texas - There's no denying that since the arrival of Brent Venables and his defensive staff the recruiting pace in Norman has felt a bit different. As such chasing one of the nation's elite linebackers, in Jasper, Texas standout Tyanthony Smith, seems like a race the Sooners are making a real move in. Oklahoma has already hosted Smith and a return visit next month seems probable with a budding relationship with defensive coordinator Ted Roof aiding things along.