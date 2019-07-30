"(Oklahoma), it was live man," Smith said. "(I liked) how much fun we had. The coaches are hilarious and I got to meet some of the recruits," he explained.

Oklahoma's junior day had a visitor list that was well documented coming in but one of the bigger last-minute surprises was Texarkana (Texas) Texas high standout linebacker Clayton Smith . Texas' No. 27 overall prospect had a busy weekend that started with a visit to Arkansas and ended with some time in Norman, Okla.

A couple of those recruits were guys that Smith has known for quite some time.

"I play against Seth (McGowan) and me and Kendrick (Blackshire) been cool since the Under Armour camp,' he said. "I met Kobie (McKinzie) at Prime 21 too."

However, what is most interesting is the possibility of a growing feud between a pair of Oklahoma staffers.

"I spent just about the whole time with (Brian Odom)," he said. "It’s an argument at the moment with him and coach Ruffin (McNeill) on whether I’d play inside or outside. I have no clue but coach Ruff said he’s got seniority over him so he’ll win.

"The coaches, they were telling me that they have their best interest in me but aren't able to communicate like they want until September. But that I could be a huge asset to their recruiting class and team."

And with all of that Smith, the nation's No. 10 outside linebacker, said that he loved his first trip to Norman.

"Man, OU is a great environment, I love it."

But he didn't make the trip alone, he came with his mother and apparently she was even more impressed than her talented son.

"Moms loves it more than me. Loves the coaches and everything," he said. "We're definitely (going back to OU)."