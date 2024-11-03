Snap-count data: David Stone, Jacobe Johnson see big jumps in playing time

Here's a look at the snap counts and performance grades from Saturday's win, per Pro Football Focus, along with some takeaways.

The game was also an opportunity for the Sooners' youth movement. More than 20 freshmen saw the field against the Black Bears.

— Everything that comes next is with the obvious caveat this was against Maine. That's obviously going to have an impact on the snap counts and performance grades.

— It was encouraging to see David Stone lead the D-tackle room in snaps. He had played just 41 before Saturday and then logged a season-high 30 snaps against the Black Bears. It's also encouraging that he recorded his first career sack and finished with the second-highest grade on the defense.

Is that going to translate to more snaps to end the season? It's unclear. He's still wearing a cast on his arm, and it'd be a tall task to ask him to play a big role against the Missouri-Alabama-LSU trio after hardly playing all year. But it's certainly encouraging regardless.

— Speaking of changes in snap counts, look no further than cornerback. Jacobe Johnson got the start alongside Eli Bowen and proceeded to play 40 snaps, the most on the entire defense. He only logged one snap on offense as it appears he's basically switched back to full-time defense.

But most notably, he played more than double the snaps of Kani Walker, Woodi Washington and Dez Malone combined (31).

— There's no sense in speculating, but for anyone who has an eye on anyone who might enter the transfer portal, look no further than Kalib Hicks and Jaquiaze Pettaway.

Hicks didn't play at all against Maine. Pettaway logged two snaps. It was shocking to see both of them on the sidelines for basically the entire game. Neither of them are anywhere close to being in the rotation.

The Pettaway situation is particularly interesting. He was in the rotation to start the season and had some highlight moments against Tennessee. He has played 46 snaps since that Week 4 game against the Volunteers. He's been completely surpassed by Jacob Jordan at slot receiver.

— Another day, another game for Jovantae Barnes as the highest overall grade for the team.

— Two interesting notes in the secondary: the playing time of Michael Boganowski and Jayden Hardy. They combined for 66 snaps and played more than anyone outside of Billy Bowman. Hardy, in particular, got in the game early and even got some time at cheetah.

Reggie Powers, Devon Jordan, Jeremiah Newcombe also got some playing time in the secondary. Powers had an impressive interception that didn't count because of a penalty.

— The young guys did, in fact, get some time on the offensive line. Eddy Pierre-Louis and Isaiah Autry-Dent combined for 82 snaps. Daniel Akinkunmi got in the game for the first time this season. Logan Howland played every single snap.

Brent Venables hasn't indicated how serious the injuries are for Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor and Michael Tarquin. Tarquin suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday and was wearing a boot on the sidelines and didn't suit up. If those guys miss extended time, it could be another youth movement next week at Missouri.

— The Sooners played 29 guys on offense and 34 on defense.