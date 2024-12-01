Snap-count data from OU's loss at LSU

( Editor's note: All data comes from Pro Football Focus. The offense played 60 snaps. The defense played 64).

Here's a look at how the snap counts and performance grades shook out for each OU player:

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Oklahoma ended its regular season on a low note Saturday, falling 37-17 at LSU. The Sooners' defense played arguably its poorest game of the season, while the offense reverted back to the struggles it had all year.

— Whether it was injuries or a lack of confidence, the Sooners vastly shrank the rotation on offense. Only 16 players logged a snap.

Jovantae Barnes nor Brenen Thompson nor Michael Tarquin logged a single snap despite being available for the game. Taylor Tatum also didn't play.

— With Tarquin not playing, the Sooners didn't play a single reserve offensive lineman.

The Howland-Ozaeta-Everett-Nwaiwu-Brown group finished with a pass-blocking grade of 18.0, by far the lowest mark of the season. The offensive line allowed 19 quarterback pressures, 14 hurries and four sacks.

Brown allowed 11 pressures and nine hurries.

— In what could be the final appearances in their Sooner careers, Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman played every snap. Stutsman led the team with 10 tackles.

—With Caiden Woullard out for the game, the Sooners doubled-down on R Mason Thomas and Ethan Downs. That duo combined for 97 snaps.

Adepoju Adebawore played just three snaps against LSU. He finished with 107 snaps played for the season, nearly 90 fewer than he played last season.

— Bauer Sharp finished with the lowest performance grade on either side of the ball.

— Kani Walker did not log a single snap against LSU. After playing at least 32 snaps in every game through the first nine weeks, Walker played just 35 total snaps over the last four games.

— Jacob Jordan finished as the receiver with the most snaps against LSU. After not logging a single snap prior to the South Carolina game, the freshman walk-on logged at least 34 snaps in four of the final six games.

