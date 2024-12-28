Snap-count data: Oklahoma vs. Navy

Here’s a look at the snap counts and performance grades for each player:

FORT WORTH, Texas — The youth movement was expected for the Sooners on Friday. That was mostly the case in OU’s 21-20 loss to Navy.

— The running back rotation was one to watch coming into the game. All four running backs who played were listed as co-starters on the depth chart.

But the game plan was clearly to utilize Sawchuk as the lead back. He played more snaps than the other three running backs combined and saw more carries, too.

It was interesting to see Franklin enter the game as the second running back after not playing for most of the season. He dropped back-to-back passes and never reentered the game. Robinson and Tatum entered the game as the same time late in the first quarter, but the freshman duo was basically uninvolved after halftime.

— While the Sooners prioritized finding snaps for young players, particularly on defense, tight end Davon Mitchell ended the game without any snaps. Jake Roberts took the bulk of the snaps, with Kaden Helms seeing an increase in playing time.

Mitchell ended his freshman campaign without any snaps played.

— Eddy Pierre-Louis saw a handful of snaps on the offensive line, but otherwise it was the usual starting group. That group of Ozaeta-Howland-Everett-Nwaiwu-Brown started the last five games of the season.

— Without Danny Stutsman, the linebacker rotation proved to be interesting. Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie took the bulk of the snaps, as expected, and Lewis Carter saw a season-high 31 snaps. Walk-on Owen Heinecke saw seven snaps.

But even without Stutsman, Jaren Kanak saw just five snaps. Kanak just wasn’t in the rotation much this season, and it’s unclear if there’s a path to significant playing time next season.

— No snaps for Devon Jordan or Jeremiah Newcombe at cornerback.

— David Stone ends his freshman campaign appearing in every game, averaging a little over seven snaps per contest.