Softball: A glance at OU's opponents in the Norman Regional

It's officially postseason time in college softball, and the Sooners will be close to home for all of it.

The Sooners were selected as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, which puts Love's Field as a host site for the regional and super regional tournaments. If they advance through both rounds, they'll head to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

They officially begin their quest for a fifth consecutive national championship this weekend as they host the Norman Regional. Omaha and California will open the regional at 2:30 p.m. Friday before the Sooners clash with Boston University at 5 p.m.

If the Sooners win the Norman Regional, they will host the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional next weekend at Love's Field. The Tuscaloosa Regional is hosted by 15-seed Alabama.

Here's an overview of all three teams in the Norman Regional and the weekend schedule: