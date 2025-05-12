Softball: A glance at OU's opponents in the Norman Regional

It's officially postseason time in college softball, and the Sooners will be close to home for all of it.
The Sooners were selected as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, which puts Love's Field as a host site for the regional and super regional tournaments. If they advance through both rounds, they'll head to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
They officially begin their quest for a fifth consecutive national championship this weekend as they host the Norman Regional. Omaha and California will open the regional at 2:30 p.m. Friday before the Sooners clash with Boston University at 5 p.m.
If the Sooners win the Norman Regional, they will host the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional next weekend at Love's Field. The Tuscaloosa Regional is hosted by 15-seed Alabama.
Here's an overview of all three teams in the Norman Regional and the weekend schedule:
SCHEDULE
Norman Regional (Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.) – All Times CT
Friday
Game 1: Boston University vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Omaha vs. California, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Saturday
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (TV TBD, ESPN Networks)
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (TV TBD, ESPN Networks)
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 (TV TBD, ESPN Networks)
Sunday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (TV TBD, ESPN Networks)
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6 (TV TBD, ESPN Networks)
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Record: 39-17 (14-4 Patriot League)
Scoring offense: 5.62 runs per game (72nd nationally)
Batting average: .305 (71st nationally)
ERA: 2.53 (17th nationally)
Common opponents: (1-9L, 0-8L)
Key players: Brooke Deppissee — .419 batting average, 72 hits, 56 runs, 40 RBIs, .674 slugging percentage, .493 on-base percentage
Kylie Doherty — .351 batting average, 66 hits, 46 RBIs, 13 home runs, .633 slugging percentage
Key pitcher: Kasey Ricard — 1.97 ERA, 237.2 IP, 199 hits, 88 runs., 47 walks, 227 strikeouts, .223 opponent batting average
Summary: This is the third time Boston has been sent to the Norman Regional since 2018. That includes last season, when Boston lost twice to Oregon which ended its season. This time, Boston is matched up directly with the Sooners.
OMAHA
Record: 39-11 (14-4 Summit League)
Scoring offense: 5.64 runs per game (70th nationally)
Batting average: .288 (124th nationally)
ERA: 2.71 ERA (26th nationally)
Common opponents: Kansas (2-1W, 4-7L), Kansas City (7-1W, 4-0W, 3-1W)
Key player: Sydney Thomason — .368 batting average, 56 hits, 36 runs, 58 RBIs, 13 home runs, .737 slugging percentage
Key pitcher: Maddia Groff — 1.62 ERA, 138 hits, 48 runs, 24 walks, 238 strikeouts, .199 batting average
Summary: Omaha's strength has been its pitching staff, which propelled them to a Summit League Tournament championship. Cal is a step up in competition, but this is an Omaha team that beat both then-No. 7 seed Missouri and Washington in the Columbia Regional last season. They narrowly lost to Missouri, 1-0 (nine innings), in the final game of the regional.
CALIFORNIA
Record: 35-19 (11-13 ACC)
Scoring offense: 6.24 runs per game (33rd nationally)
Batting average: .316 (37th nationally)
ERA: 4.14 (159th nationally)
Key player: Elon Butler — .365 batting average, 57 hits, 44 runs, 37 RBIs, 10 home runs, .609 slugging percentage, .487 on-base percentage
Key pitcher: Miranda De Nava — 3.29 ERA, 93.2 IP, 87 hits, 48 runs, 38 walks, 62 strikeouts, .242 batting average
Summary: Cal has been potent offensively, but the issue has been in the circle. The Bears simply don't have an ace and have utilized a by-committee approach, with four different pitchers logging at least 62 innings. But none of the pitching staff has an era better than 3.29. That matchup with Omaha could be an interesting one.
While the Sooners can't assume anything, they don't project to be significantly challenged by any of the three teams in the Norman Regional.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!