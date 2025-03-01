Softball: Home runs blast Sooners past Kansas, Marshall

Oklahoma made very quick work of its opponents on Saturday. In a rematch of Friday's opponents, the Sooners began the day with an 8-0 win over Kansas in five innings before capping the day off with an 11-0 win over Marshall. Across the four meetings against both teams, the Sooners outscored them 37-1. Both the offense and the pitching staff were on fire in both games. The Sooners blasted eight home runs as a team, while the pitching staff allowed eight hits and one run. Here's a few notes from the games:

OU 8, Kansas 0 (five innings)

The Sooners got things started early against the Jayhawks. Abby Dayton got things started with an RBI single, then Cydney Sanders followed that with a two-run bomb to left field. On the next at-bat, Kasidi Pickering blasted a solo shot to left centerfield. Ailana Agbayani followed that with an RBI single to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Pickering has had some good moments this season, but it was only a matter of time before she really found her rhythm. That home run seemed to galvanize both her and the team. Pickering opened the third inning with a leadoff home run for her second shot of the day. True freshman Gabbie Garcia followed that with a solo home run of her own in the fourth inning.

To put the finishing touches on the game, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hit a two-run walk-off home run in the fifth inning to secure the run rule victory. The Sooners finished the game with eight hits and five home runs. Audrey Lowry, who struggled a bit last weekend, was fantastic in the circle. The true freshman kept the Jayhawks off balance the entire game, striking out four batters while allowing just four hits and a walk through all five innings. The Sooners outscored Kansas 17-1 in their two meetings this weekend.

Oklahoma 11, Marshall 0 (5 innings)

The home-run derby continued against Marshall. And, of course, it was Pickering that kicked things off. Dayton and Sanders opened the first inning with walks before Pickering blasted a three-run bomb to left center to give the sophomore three home runs on the day. Gabbie Garcia followed that with a two-run shot in the second inning to push the lead to 5-0. The Sooners got into run rule territory with a six-run third inning. The frame included RBI doubles from Ailana Agbayani and Ella Parker, and Maya Bland blasted a two-run home run to give the Sooners three home runs for the game and eight for the day. Kierston Deal got the start in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out three batters in four innings.