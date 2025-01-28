Softball newcomer: Versatile infielder Ailana Agbayani

"I think, especially playing as a shortstop, you can kind of play anywhere, really," Agbayani said during newcomer media day. "So I just had that mindset. And you can put me anywhere. You can put me behind the plate, I'll compete."

Agbayani showed that versatility during her first fall season with the Sooners. She primarily played at short stop, but she also saw time at both second base and in the circle. That's been her mindset since she arrived in Norman.

While Agbayani is a standout at short stop, she's proven to be a versatile option. In addition to being just as capable at second base, she also pitched 54.2 innings through her first two seasons. She's both a left-handed hitter and a right-handed pitcher.

Agbayani arrived at Oklahoma as one of the most experienced short stops in softball, starting 104 games in her two seasons at BYU. She established herself as an elite two-way player with the Cougars, landing on the All-Big 12 First team last year.

The in-field is one of the biggest questions for Oklahoma coming into 2024. The Sooners lost Tiare Jennings , Alynah Torres , Avery Hodge , Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen — all crucial players in the infield last season. First baseman Cydney Sanders is the only notable player returning to the fold.

What was the process like when you entered the transfer portal?

"So I actually entered the portal the very last day that it closed and it was a scary process... I just trusted God and I really felt like God, this was the plan for me and transferring was the best for me. So (OU coach Patty Gasso) reached out to me and once I started getting on the phone with her and talking to her more I was able to really like build a relationship with her and I came on my visit the rest was history."

Working with OU hitting coach JT Gasso?

"I've learned so much from being here, especially hitting-wise. Coming from a program like BYU, we talked hitting. But when you come to a program like Oklahoma, you really talk hitting here... I understand hitting a lot more than I did ever playing college softball. And really I think (he has) helped me with my mental game especially, which plays a huge role."

What was the experience playing at Oklahoma last season while you were at BYU?

"I would say that playing here was amazing just because I loved — even though the fans weren't cheering for me and they were against me, it was just so amazing playing in an environment where they love softball. Where everyone was so into the game. I mean at my old school we barely had anyone coming to the games so playing in front of like sold out stands, it was so amazing."

When did you decide that you wanted to play softball?

"It was actually a funny story. Going into my eighth grade year after my seventh grade summer of playing softball I actually wanted to quit and I told my dad. I was like, 'Dad I don't think this is for me. I want to quit softball.' And he said no. And I was like if I'm stuck I might as well continue to work hard. And it was just, the reason why I wanted to quit, I just felt discouraged. I mean I was always the smallest, the tiniest, I just felt really discouraged. But it just proves that just continue to work hard and really trust yourself and when you have a good support system you can do anything you put your mind to."

How do you embrace the expectations of OU softball?

At least for me I don't really think of the past too much. Yes, they're amazing and they've always been known for having a strong program but I think (Gasso) recruited all of us and she knows obviously what she's doing and I think it's always good just to really not think and compare yourself to others and really just be your own person because that's what's got all of us here.

"So I think really just not looking too much at the past and embracing how we are as people and softball players and playing the game like we know and with their amazing coaching. And I think that we have a really great team this year and we'll continue to be great."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!