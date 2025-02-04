Softball Newcomers: Corri Hicks

The first few weeks of the season will be all about finding out who can contribute when SEC play begins. Hicks could certainly be part of that equation.

"Young Corri Hicks is a catcher that is still learning quite a bit, but she can take a swing and change a game in one swing."

"I think we have a good opportunity to bring in, like a second crew, to come in, maybe defensively in the outfield or defensively in the infield," Gasso said. "We do have people that can come off the benches.

The highly-touted prospect from California as a freshman who's ready to contribute now. Hicks will likely begin the season behind Emerling, but OU coach Patty Gasso has emphasized that the Sooners will be diligent in tinkering with their lineups early in the season as they figure out their new-look roster.

NORMAN — It's not an easy task to replace every-day catcher Kinzie Hansen , who spent the last several years as the Sooners' reliable infield leader. To negate that loss, the Sooners added two-year starter Isabela Emerling out of North Carolina during the offseason.

How do your California connections relate to Oklahoma?

"I think it's great because it shows the travel ball circuit and how it is in California so that was a blessing to live there and be able to compete against amazing people every weekend on and off and then on top of that, I feel like it shows a sense of community. There's a lot of people on the team wo are from California, and we're all so far away from home, so it's just like we all know and miss home a good amount so it's just finding community in that and we're all from California."

How important was the fall for you?

"The experience of just playing with such an amazing lineup and being able to fit in where I fit in and just get time back there so I can see what it's like playing and moving at such a high level. So as much as I didn't play as much as I could've, it was still a great experience."

What's been the biggest adjustment?

"I would definitely say for me, it's just the level that you have to be thinking at at all times. As you guys know, coach's expectations are very, very high so she never lowers them for anybody and I really appreciate that because I feel like it makes everyone the best they can be every single day and just make it such (a) competitive environment. So definitely just being able to think at a level 10 every single day — no days off."

What was it like seeing Oklahoma win a national championship last year?

"It made me really excited because I was just anticipating the day where I'd be able to step on the field and be able to come and learn like I do every single day here and work with (OU hitting coach JT Gasso) and just perfect my hitting to a point where all the other people who came before me, they were just amazing so I just want to be able to get to that level too."