Softball newcomers: Sydney Barker

"So I’m telling our young ones, like, go find that veteran and say, ‘What do I need to do here?’" Gasso said. "We need their help because we can’t get it done in practice. We’re crammed into hours and there’s only so much time. They’ve gotta learn on their own, and that’s when I need to see a maturity of saying, I don’t like where I am right now. As a freshman, where do I need to get better mentally, physically, emotionally, all of that to learn the game, play the game at a faster level.

The Sooners are going to need freshmen like Barker to play big roles this season. The freshmen account for eight of the Sooners' 21 rostered players, and only eight players returned from last season. But someone like Barker could be ready to contribute right away — she was ranked as the No. 8 player in the 2024 class, per Extra Inning Softball, and with the Sooners needing to replace nearly their entire infield, Barker's skillset could be a huge asset.

That'd be infielder Sydney Barker . The Sooners' infield typically featured Barker at second base alongside Cydney Sanders at first base, Ailana Agbayani at short stop, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas at third base and Isabela Emerling at catcher.

There was one true freshman who was consistently on the field for Oklahoma during fall scrimmages.

Coming from high school to OU, what was the acclimation process like for you?

"The fall was a lot of progression," Barker said during newcomer media day. "Knowing that we’re such a new team. There has been a lot of learning each other. Learning new ways of the game, especially being a freshman from where I’m coming from. Just completely different, but I love it. We’ve been pushed super hard this fall. Upperclassmen have been amazing, helping us out and showing us the ropes. I think that’s really good for our team. Personally, I’m just really grateful to have all the upperclassmen to show us how we do things at Oklahoma. Just all of us freshmen have been very grateful. It’s been a big progression in the fall."

What was your impression of Patty Gasso?

"My impression from her in the recruiting process is she’s very real. She’s straight up, so I kind of knew how everything was going to be like being here, which I’m very grateful for because I come from an organization with really headstrong coaches. No excuses, just working really hard. And I feel like that’s exactly how Coach Gasso is here. It was really no different to what I thought she was since I’ve been here, which is really great to have a coach like that when it’s a lot different with coaches at other programs. Coming here and knowing she is going to push us to our wits end is honestly the best thing for a player."

What's it been like working with the team?

"I think all of us freshmen, upperclassmen, come from a place where we are the better players on our travel team. To come on a team where the talent is just all around there? It pushes you, pushes you as a teammate, pushes you as a player, as a person and wanting to get better. Looking to your left and right, everyone is bought in and all in on this together. It’s a really good feeling knowing you’re not the only one giving it your all and doing your best every day."

How's it been working with OU hitting coach JT Gasso?

"His knowledge with hitting, the science of it, didn’t know you could break down hitting with so much science. It’s interesting, cool. His game plan strategies are super helpful. He’s involved in every single way. He sets up our film and our plans. When we come in each day, he has something different for every single one of us. Try this, try that. It’s really nice to have someone who wants you to get to that goal instead of lingering and wondering what I have to do next to get better."

With so many new players, was there urgency during the fall?

"We felt urgency from the coaching staff. But there was also urgency from us girls. We really want to make sure we have the best spring season possible. No days off, no excuses. We hit it hard. Every girl is very blunt with each other. That’s something that is awesome about this team is we have discussions with this team and all real with each other and say how it is. It’s really nice to know all the girls are going to tell you the truth and what you need to be working on and vice versa."

OU's season begins on Thursday.

