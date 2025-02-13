Softball notepad: Ella Parker, Bella Smith discuss OU's 6-0 start

NORMAN — The Sooners are in a good place after opening weekend. The Sooners left California with a 6-0 record and some standout performances from both established players like Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering) and newcomers like Abigale Dayton and Isabela Emerling. They maintained their No. 3 ranking in the major outlets as they prepare for the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas this weekend. OU coach Patty Gasso was unable to meet with the media on Tuesday, but veteran pitcher Bella Smith and Parker met to discuss the Sooners' undefeated start to the season.

Sooners enjoying the growing process

With so many new players on the team, Gasso has preached patience as the team grows together. That was on display over the weekend. The Sooners easily trounced teams like California Baptist and Cal State Fullerton, but also found themselves in close battles with Long Beach State and San Diego State. The offense had good moments, scoring 50 runs and combining for 12 home runs while averaging 8.3 runs per game, but the Sooners also struggled in others. The Sooners didn't score their first runs of the Long Beach State game until the 11th inning. "The first game was where we were just finding our place," Parker said. "And I think as the games went on we just kind of started getting comfortable and starting trusting ourselves as a team. Started working together and really trusted our mechanics and our stuff and all the training that went into this. So it was just kind of like finding comfort and actually playing another team, which was a little bit different, but we were so glad to finally play against someone else. B "But yeah, just being able to work our way through and find comfort in the later parts of the game."

Younger players make early impression

Last weekend was the first opportunity for the OU freshman to show what they can do. Patty Gasso gave them plenty of opportunity — the true freshmen combined for 10 starts, while all eight of them saw playing time in at least two games. There were some ups and downs, but there were some standout moments, too. True freshman Tia Milloy crushed two home runs, while Gabbie Garcia and Sydney Barker each had one. "It was so cool to just see them elevate their game and just seeing where they started when they first came with us to seeing them now," Parker said. "I'm just really happy for them and really excited to see them perform even more with the next couple weeks with preseason but just really, really good." OU freshman pitcher Audrey Lowry was excellent in her Sooner debut, when she pitched 3.1 relief innings in the 11-6 win over San Diego State in extra innings. Lowry allowed one unearned run and didn't surrender a hit or walk, throwing five strikeouts. "So proud of her," Smith said. "Audrey and I are really close and I know that she was just so excited for that moment, so ready for that moment and she killed it. Me being a fifth year, I feel like I'm kind of like her mom here. Proud kid moment. I couldn't be happier for her. She worked so hard and just seeing her work shine through was great."

Parker preparing for opponent game plans

Parker proved she was already in midseason form for opening weekend. She was elite at the plate, leading the Sooners in batting average (.591), runs (10), hits (13), stolen bases (3) and on-base percentage (.679). But Parker was also notably walked five times, the second most on the team behind Cydney Sanders. With Parker putting together an outstanding offensive campaign last season, and with the Sooners playing so many newcomers, the true sophomore has become the marque name in the lineup. And she knows that could mean other teams throwing different strategies at her. Parker said the important thing is to stay patient when she's at the plate. "That's exactly what I'm trying to do," Parker said. "Not taking anything for granted but not trying to do too much with anything. Just taking it pitch by pitch and not really focusing on what I did last year but really looking through and looking to what's ahead."

Parker, Smith react to Gasso as new USA Softball head coach

On Tuesday, Gasso was officially introduced as the new head coach for the USA Softball National Team. Gasso will coach the Sooners through the 2028 Olympic games. "I'm really excited for her," Parker said. "I just think it's so amazing that we're in the state of Oklahoma and to be able to play in the Olympics in the state of Oklahoma, that's a really good person to represent the softball world and just the state as well. "I'm really, really excited for her," Smith added. "I know I can speak for the entire team as well. We're all really excited for her and we're all rooting for her and standing behind her as she embraces this journey, and it's really exciting."

