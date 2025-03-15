Softball: Sooners explode late to beat Arkansas in series opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Oklahoma came into the weekend ranked second and third nationally in offense, respectively.

Instead, the first game of Saturday's doubleheader turned into an elite pitching battle between OU's Sam Landry and Arkansas' Robyn Herron. It was a game that featured just four hits and one run through six innings, as neither team's offense found any semblance of rhythm.

However, the Sooners' offense finally found some life in the seventh inning.

Hannah Coor opened the top of the frame with a leadoff walk, then Isabela Emerling reached with a single to give the Sooners' their second hit of the day and two base runners. Ella Parker then reached with a walk to load the bases.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas — who has been stellar at the plate the last couple of weeks — brought Coor home with a swinging bunt that kept the bases loaded. The Sooners then got a trio of hits from Cydney Sanders, Gabbie Garcia and Ailana Agbayani, which added five more runs in the frame.

The Sooners had just one run and one hit through the first six innings, as Herron significantly limited OU's offense in a way it hasn't been all season. But the Sooners bounced back and exploded with five hits and six runs in the seventh inning, as they prevailed to a 7-0 win over the Razorbacks at Bogle Park.

As great as Herron was for most of the game, Landry was just as fantastic in the circle for the Sooners. The senior — who made her SEC debut after missing all of last weekend's series against South Carolina — was excellent, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

That included limiting Arkansas' star hitter, Bri Ellis, to 0-for-3 at the plate. Ellis came into the game with a .547 batting average and a nation-leading .683 on-base percentage.

Landry's pitching was much needed, considering the Sooners' only source of offense for most of the game came on a solo home run from McEnroe-Marinas in the top of the first. But the Sooners' late offensive explosion left no doubt as they took the first game of the series.

The second game of Saturday's double header is estimated to begin around 4 p.m. (SEN+). The Sooners would clinch the series with a win.