Softball: Sooners log 14 hits, cruise in win over Kansas City

NORMAN — Oklahoma had a clear objective on Sunday: Get the work done early. Isabela Emerling made sure that wouldn't be an issue. With the Sooners already leading Kansas City 6-0 in the bottom of the second, Emerling stepped to the plate with bases loaded. Emerling responded with a grand slam to left field, putting four runs on the board to push the lead to 10-0 — run rule territory. It marked her second grand slam of the season and her fifth home run of the season.

From there the Sooners were able to put on cruise control, coasting to a 17-1 win over the Kangaroos. The Sooners got things started with back-to-back walks from Abby Dayton and Ella Parker in the top of the first. Both of them stole their way to third and second base, respectively, before both scored on a wild pitch from Kansas City. The Sooners then received five consecutive base hits from Cydney Sanders, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ailana Agbayani, Sydney Barker and Emerling to push the lead to 5-0 in the first inning. In addition to Emerling's grand slam, Gabbie Garcia blasted a solo home run and Barker hit her second RBI single of the day in the second inning. OU coach Patty Gasso emptied the bench in the third inning, but that didn't keep the Sooners from scoring. They put five runs on the board in the frame, and Tia Milloy added the team's third home run of the day in the fourth inning. Emerling led the team with two hits and seven RBIs. Barker added two hits and three RBIs. The Sooners logged 14 hits as a team from eight different players. Isabella Smith got the start in the circle, striking out two batters and allowing a hit and a walk through two innings. Kierston Deal, Paytn Monticelli and Audrey Lowry split the remaining three innings, and the lone Kansas City run came on a solo home run off of Lowry with two outs in the fifth and final inning. The Sooners improve to 19-0 on the season.

Box scores via OU Stats

NOTES