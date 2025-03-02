Softball: Sooners log 14 hits, cruise in win over Kansas City

NORMAN — Oklahoma had a clear objective on Sunday: Get the work done early.
Isabela Emerling made sure that wouldn't be an issue.
With the Sooners already leading Kansas City 6-0 in the bottom of the second, Emerling stepped to the plate with bases loaded. Emerling responded with a grand slam to left field, putting four runs on the board to push the lead to 10-0 — run rule territory.
It marked her second grand slam of the season and her fifth home run of the season.
From there the Sooners were able to put on cruise control, coasting to a 17-1 win over the Kangaroos.
The Sooners got things started with back-to-back walks from Abby Dayton and Ella Parker in the top of the first. Both of them stole their way to third and second base, respectively, before both scored on a wild pitch from Kansas City. The Sooners then received five consecutive base hits from Cydney Sanders, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ailana Agbayani, Sydney Barker and Emerling to push the lead to 5-0 in the first inning.
In addition to Emerling's grand slam, Gabbie Garcia blasted a solo home run and Barker hit her second RBI single of the day in the second inning.
OU coach Patty Gasso emptied the bench in the third inning, but that didn't keep the Sooners from scoring. They put five runs on the board in the frame, and Tia Milloy added the team's third home run of the day in the fourth inning.
Emerling led the team with two hits and seven RBIs. Barker added two hits and three RBIs. The Sooners logged 14 hits as a team from eight different players.
Isabella Smith got the start in the circle, striking out two batters and allowing a hit and a walk through two innings. Kierston Deal, Paytn Monticelli and Audrey Lowry split the remaining three innings, and the lone Kansas City run came on a solo home run off of Lowry with two outs in the fifth and final inning.
The Sooners improve to 19-0 on the season.
NOTES
— As Gasso continues to tinker with lineups, Barker made her 10th start of the season and her first in the outfield. Parker slotted in as the designated player, while Garcia continues to handle things at short stop.
— The Sooners outscored their five opponents 54-3 over the course of the weekend. All wins came via run rule.
The biggest reason why was the power hitting. The Sooners blasted 15 home runs through the weekend, including five in Saturday's 8-0 win over Kansas. They have 39 home runs for the season.
— The Sooners combined that power hitting with aggressive base running. They recorded 12 stolen bases for the weekend, as Gasso continues to push the players to be aggressive. They now have 36 stolen bases on the season.
— OU outfielder Hannah Coor made her first appearance since opening weekend as a pinch hitter in the third inning, slicing an RBI single. Coor appeared in the outfield for the rest of the game.
Coor, who suffered an ankle injury, is continuing to work her way back into playing regularly.
"It was tough," Coor said. "A lot of rehab and all that, but I'm definitely used to all of that, so wasn't too hard, I guess. But it was pretty cool coming in for that at bat and just hearing the crowd. But I think the coolest part was everyone got in in that game, and just getting loud for each and every individual that went into that game was pretty cool."
— Up next: The Sooners host South Carolina for a three-game series to open conference play. The series begins on Friday.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!