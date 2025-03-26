Softball: Sooners outlast Wichita State, 19-16, in surprising shootout

There certainly wasn't a moment to breathe for the Sooners in Wichita State.

The offense, as expected, had no issues with a Shockers defense that ranks 160th in ERA (4.31). However, the Sooners pitching staff just never contained the Wichita State offense.

The result? One of the craziest shootouts in recent program history. The Sooners outlasted Wichita State, 19-16, Wednesday night to improve to 30-1 on the season.

Wichita State's 16 runs marks the most by an OU opponent since the 2019 Women's College World Series final, when they gave up 16 to UCLA in Game 1. It's only the third time an opponent has scored at least 16 runs since 2010.

But regardless of which OU pitcher was in the circle, the Sooners couldn't slow down Wichita State's offense.

Kierston Deal got the start as the Sooners held an 8-0 lead heading into the first inning. Deal surrendered two home runs in the bottom of the frame, then surrendered another run in the the second inning. After she allowed an RBI single and a two-run bomb on back-to-back at-bats in the third inning, Deal was pulled for Paytn Monticelli.

However, Monticelli gave up another home run in the bottom of the frame as the Shockers posted six runs in the third inning. After she walked back-to-back batters to start the fourth, ace pitcher Sam Landry was inserted into the game. But Landry, who has been stellar in conference play, gave up three runs in the fourth then surrendered a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

After holding leads of 8-0, 10-2 and 14-3, the Sooners found themselves leading just 19-14 heading into the sixth inning. Landry surrendered another run in the sixth, but retired three of the four batters she faced in the seventh to get the Sooners out of the game.

The three pitchers combined to allow 16 runs, 14 hits, six walks and five home runs.