Softball: Sooners picked to finish third in Preseason SEC Poll

The 2025 season will present a lot of "firsts" for Oklahoma Softball, but their preseason ranking and expectations aren't among that list of superlatives.

After four consecutive years of finishing first in the final polls, the 2025 season will be the first time in four years that the Sooners will hit the field without the nucleus of Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Rylie Boone, and Nicole May.

Add to that the loss of Alyssa Brito, Alynah Torres, Kelly Maxwell, and Karlie Keeney, and Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso has a rebuild of epic proportions on her hands.

On top of that, it will be the Sooners' first year in the SEC, and the schedule is daunting, with home series against South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Texas, plus road trips to Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Florida.

This unique combination of firsts has resulted in yet another unprecedented event for the Sooners: They've been picked to finish third in the SEC Preseason Softball Poll.