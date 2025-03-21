Softball: Sooners run rule Missouri behind explosive fifth inning

Oklahoma hadn't logged a hit in over three innings when Nelly McEnroe-Marinas stepped to the plate.

McEnroe-Marinas, who hit a single in the first inning to extend her hitting streak to 10 games, had Abigale Dayton on base. McEnroe-Marinas blasted a two-run bomb to left field, extending the Sooners' lead to 5-0 over Missouri. After Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia each reached with singles, Ella Parker blasted a three-run home run to right centerfield.

All of a sudden, the offense had scored five runs on five consecutive hits, putting the Sooners into run-rule territory. Sam Landry made quick work of the Tigers' offense in the bottom of the frame, retiring all three batters.

The result? The Sooners walked away with an 8-0 win over the Tigers in run rule fashion to secure a victory in the series opener.

That fifth-inning explosion was unexpected with how the Sooners' offense started the game.

Garcia led things off in the top of the first inning with a three-run home run, extending her hitting streak to 14 games. But the offense stagnated, as the Sooners had eight straight batters retired and had just one hit and zero runs from innings two through four.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Landry was again stellar in the circle. She allowed just one hit through five innings while striking out four batters.

The Sooners logged eight hits as a team. McEnroe-Marinas finished two for three at the plate to go with two RBIs. Parker and Garcia both finished with three RBIs. Prior to Parker's home run, the true sophomore had logged just two hits in her last 17 at-bats.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 28-0 on the season. They'll look to secure the series victory at 2 p.m. on Saturday (SECN+).

