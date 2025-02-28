Softball: Sooners score victories over Kansas, Marshall to open weekend

The Sooners continue to truck along in non-conference play. The second-ranked Sooners scored back-to-back run-rule victories against Marshall and Kansas on Friday. The Sooners opened the day with a 9-1 win over Marshall in five innings before snagging an identical 9-1 win over Kansas in six innings. The Sooners improved to 16-0 on the season. Here's a recap of how things went for the Sooners at Love's Field:

Oklahoma 9, Marshall 1 (5 innings)

Isabella Smith had gone 18.2 innings without giving up a run. That was bound to come to an end at some point. Marshall got on the board in the top of the first with a double then an RBI single, putting the Sooners in an early 1-0 hole while giving Smith her first surrendered run of the season. But the Sooners evened things in the bottom of the frame, when Ailana Agbayani started with a leadoff walk and then was brought home by a sacrifice fly from Kasidi Pickering. The Sooners began pulling away in the third inning. Gabbie Garcia and Agbayani both reached on singles, then Pickering and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas notched back-to-back base hits that scored three runs and gave the Sooners a 4-1 lead. Pickering added a run in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk. The Sooners secured the run rule victory in the fifth inning behind an offensive avalanche. Abby Dayton hit a leadoff single, then true freshman Tia Milloy blasted a two-run home run to follow it — her fourth home run of the season. Parker added a run on a sacrifice fly, then Pickering notched an RBI single that ended the game. Smith surrendered five hits but mostly kept Marshall offense's under wraps, added two strikeouts and two walks. Pickering led the team with two hits and four RBIs. Notably, Sydney Barker got the start as the designated player. Gabbie Garcia started at short stop, and Ella Parker was in right field.

OKLAHOMA 9, KANSAS 1 (6 innings)

Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings, but it was only a matter of time before the Sooners got going. That came in the bottom of the third inning. Cydney Sanders got things started with an RBI single on a nice bunt, which allowed Dayton to find home in a nice small-ball move. Then Nelly McEnroe-Marinas blasted a three-run bomb to right field, which pushed the lead to 4-0. In the fourth inning, Garcia got things started with a single to right field. Then Isabela Emerling blasted a two-run home run to right center for her fourth home run of the season. Dayton reached on a single, then Ella Barker followed it with a two-run home run to push the lead to seven runs. Parker scored the final run in the sixth inning with an RBI double, which brought Dayton home to secure the run rule. Sam Landry earned the run in the circle, allowing six hits while striking out eight batters. Parker went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate to go with three RBIs.

Box scores via OU Stats