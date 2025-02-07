Softball: Sooners sweep doubleheader on opening day

Oklahoma saw early deficits in both of their games on Thursday to open the 2025 season. However, the Sooners prevailed in both games behind late rallies. The Sooners beat CSUN 7-2, while outlasing San Diego State 11-6 in extra innings. The Sooners rallied from an early 2-1 deficit in the fourth inning against CSUN, scoring six unanswered runs to end the game. However, the Sooners were on their heels against an aggressive San Diego State team. The Aztecs took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, though the Sooners responded with five straight runs to take the lead. The Aztecs responded with two runs of their own to tie the game in the fifth inning. Both teams exchanged late runs in regulation, forcing extra innings. Hannah Coor added an RBI single in the eighth inning, but the Aztecs added a run to force another inning. That's when Isabela Emerling had her first iconic Oklahoma moment, hitting a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning.

Ailana Agbayani added a run on a SDSU error, and that proved be the final punch the Sooners needed. Here's a few notes from the Sooners' opening day:

Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering lead the way offensively

Parker and Pickering may just be sophomores, but with their experience and success this season, they essentially serve as veterans for this year's team. Fittingly, Gasso put them back to back in the lineup for both games. They more than lived up to the challenge early. It was the sophomore duo that helped the Sooners rally from a 2-1 deficit in the opening game against CSUN. Parker tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning, and Pickering followed that up with an RBI triple that scored Parker. Pickering then advanced to home on an error, putting the Sooners up by two runs.

They followed that up with a single and a double, respectively, in the sixth inning to push the lead to five runs. Against SDSU, Parker was responsible for the first two runs for the Sooners, logging back-to-back RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. Pickering then crushed a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth to give the Sooners a 5-3 lead. For the night, Parker finished with four runs, four hits and five RBIs across the two games. Pickering finished with three runs, three hits and five RBIs.

Sooners' pitching staff finds a way

There was a lot of attention on the Sooners' new-look pitching staff coming into opening week. Returning veteran Kierston Deal got the first start of the season, throwing 3.2 innings against CSUN. But it wasn't a super productive day for Deal, who gave up three hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk while not logging a strikeout. With the Sooners trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Deal was relieved in favor of Isabella Smith. Smith was fantastic in her OU debut, retiring all 10 batters she faced while striking out five batters. Sam Landry — who Gasso mentioned was leading the pitching staff coming into the year — got the start against San Diego State, and the Aztec's offense proved to be a worthy challenger. Landry surrendered a three-run bomb in the second inning that gave the Aztecs an early 3-0 lead, then allowed two runs on an RBI single that tied the game in the fifth inning. But Landry battled, ending the frame with a strikeout. She allowed back-to-back singles in the sixth inning, then responded with back-to-back strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Audrey Lowry then came into relieve Landry and logged a strikeout to strand two base runners. In 5.2 innings, Landry allowed nine hits and five earned runs but struck out 11 batters. Lowry pitched the rest of the way in her collegiate debut, striking out five batters while allowing one run and zero hits.

