Softball Wrap-Up: Nelly McEnroe-Marinas is becoming a star

Behind a two-way contribution from relief pitcher Dylan Crooks, the Sooners take two of three from Mississippi State
The Sooners rebounded their first loss of the season with a 5-1 win over Missouri.
Sooners' four-star QB commit is lining up visits to several other programs as he maintains a semi-closed recruitment
The Sooners attempted a late rally, but their offense never got going at Missouri.
Oklahoma just couldn't get separation from Florida Gulf Coast. Reagan Beers answered the call.
Behind a two-way contribution from relief pitcher Dylan Crooks, the Sooners take two of three from Mississippi State
The Sooners rebounded their first loss of the season with a 5-1 win over Missouri.
Sooners' four-star QB commit is lining up visits to several other programs as he maintains a semi-closed recruitment