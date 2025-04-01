Softball: Young players shine as Sooners run rule UT Arlington

Given Oklahoma's series loss to Tennessee at home over the weekend, Tuesday's game against UT Arlington presented a good opportunity for the Sooners to simply bounce back.

They did, and it was the young players that led the way. The Sooners logged 14 hits and a pair of home runs, as they routed the Mavericks 13-2 in five innings.

For the offense, it was an all-around effort led by the freshmen. Tia Milloy got things started with an RBI single in the second inning that scored two runs and give the Sooners an early 2-0 lead. Corri Hicks followed that with a two-run home run — her first career home run — that scored Milloy and gave the Sooners a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the frame. Cydney Sanders added a run in the third inning on an RBI sacrifice bunt.

But things really exploded in the fourth inning.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas opened the frame with an RBI single that scored Milloy. Chaney Helton then blasted a three-run bomb, joining Hicks as another freshman to hit her first career home run. The Sooners ended the frame with RBI singles from Sydney Barker, Milloy and Hicks.

The Sooners scored eight runs in the frame on eight hits, pushing the game into run-rule territory.

Gabbie Garcia and Milloy led the way, as both players went 3-for-3 at the plate. Hicks went 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs.