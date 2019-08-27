Oklahoma's high school commitments are, for the most part, are getting their seasons underway this weekend but two have already started their 2019 seasons. Take a look as SoonerScoop.com breaks down those two and gives you a look at what most of the class is up to with their season's starting over the weekend.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Reedy (0-0) is hosting Plano West on Thurs., Aug. 29.

The Skinny: Conyers and his Gruver teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Gruver (0-0)

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Covington (0-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Consolidated (0-0) is hosting Killeen Ellison on Friday.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Central (0-0) is traveling to Birdville on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Ranchview (0-0) is traveling to Mineral Wells on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Foster (0-0) is hosting College Station on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Skinny: McClellan and his Aledo teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Aledo (0-0) is hosting Denton Guyer on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan and his Poteet teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Poteet (0-0) is traveling to Denton Ryan on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team fought hard but came up short against Oklahoma State quarterback commit Shane Illingworth and Norco, Calif. Williams Field was in a good battle for a while but came up short, 52-27. Next Week: Williams Field (0-1) is traveling to Peoria Sunrise Mountain on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Broken Arrow (0-0) is traveling to take on Mansfield, Texas on Sat., Aug. 31.

The Skinny: Vandagriff helped lead his Prince Avenue Christian team to a big season opening win as they downed Mount Vernon Presbyterian 54-28. On the night he was 12-20 for 191-yards and three touchdowns along with 84-yards rushing and two more scores on 12 carries. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) is hosting Whitefield Academy on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: McGuinness (0-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: King (0-0) is traveling to Porter on Friday.

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Little Elm (0-0) is hosting Justin Northwest on Friday.

The Skinny: West and his Lamar teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Lamar (0-0) is traveling to Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Friday.