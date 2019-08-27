Pair of Sooners Get Going
Oklahoma's high school commitments are, for the most part, are getting their seasons underway this weekend but two have already started their 2019 seasons. Take a look as SoonerScoop.com breaks down those two and gives you a look at what most of the class is up to with their season's starting over the weekend.
The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Reedy (0-0) is hosting Plano West on Thurs., Aug. 29.
The Skinny: Conyers and his Gruver teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Gruver (0-0)
The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Covington (0-0) has the week off.
The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Consolidated (0-0) is hosting Killeen Ellison on Friday.
The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Central (0-0) is traveling to Birdville on Friday.
The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Ranchview (0-0) is traveling to Mineral Wells on Friday.
The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Foster (0-0) is hosting College Station on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Skinny: McClellan and his Aledo teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Aledo (0-0) is hosting Denton Guyer on Friday.
The Skinny: McGowan and his Poteet teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Poteet (0-0) is traveling to Denton Ryan on Friday.
The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team fought hard but came up short against Oklahoma State quarterback commit Shane Illingworth and Norco, Calif. Williams Field was in a good battle for a while but came up short, 52-27.
Next Week: Williams Field (0-1) is traveling to Peoria Sunrise Mountain on Friday.
The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Broken Arrow (0-0) is traveling to take on Mansfield, Texas on Sat., Aug. 31.
The Skinny: Vandagriff helped lead his Prince Avenue Christian team to a big season opening win as they downed Mount Vernon Presbyterian 54-28. On the night he was 12-20 for 191-yards and three touchdowns along with 84-yards rushing and two more scores on 12 carries.
Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) is hosting Whitefield Academy on Friday.
The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: McGuinness (0-0) has the week off.
The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: King (0-0) is traveling to Porter on Friday.
The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Little Elm (0-0) is hosting Justin Northwest on Friday.
The Skinny: West and his Lamar teammates were going through preseason work.
Next Week: Lamar (0-0) is traveling to Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Friday.
The Skinny: Winfrey, in Iowa Western's big 36-14 win over Coffeyville C.C., sat out the first half but in limited action had two tackles (one solo), one sack (six yards), and 1.5 tackles for loss (nine yards).
Next Week: Iowa Western C.C. (1-0) is traveling to Iowa Central on Sat., Aug. 31.
WEEK 0 MVP