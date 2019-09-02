After something of a quiet weekend for Oklahoma's high school commitments things got rolling in earnest over the weekend with all but two of Oklahoma's pledges now fully underway with their team's season. Whether it was a small school star dominating or some offensive lineman taking it to their opponents there were plenty of big performances. Take a look as Future Sooners breaks it all down.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates had a quiet night offensively in a 17-7 win over Plano West. SCOOPHD was on hand to see the season-opening win where Anderson dominated all comers. Next Week: Reedy (1-0) is traveling to The Colony on Friday.

The Skinny: Lining up at quarterback Conyers helped lead his team to a 61-19 win over Texhoma. On the night Conyers had a huge performance with five passing touchdowns (12, 50, 5, 30, 55), two 17-yard rushing scores (17, 55), scored eight two point conversions, recovered two fumbles on defense, and even kicked an extra point. Next Week: Gruver (1-0) is hosting Sunray on Friday. WEEK 1 MVP

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: Covington (0-0) is hosting Franklinton on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates got off to a huge start with a dominant 49-6 win over Killeen Ellison. Lining up at running back Darby had 18-carries for 124- yards and a touchdown. Next Week: Consolidated (1-0) is traveling to Bryan on Thurs., Sept. 5.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates secured a 35-31 win over Birdville in the final minute of the game. Birdville, undoubtedly, did all they could to take Graham out of the game as he had just one catch for 20-yards. However, he impacted the game on special teams with a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Next Week: Central (1-0) is hosting Richland on Thurs., Sept. 5.

The Skinny: Henderson's Ranchview teammates got the season started with a 21-14 win over Mineral Wells. Henderson was held out of action but says he is set to return next week. Next Week: Ranchview (1-0) is hosting Wills Point on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates downed College Station 52-14. Jackson got his junior season started in massive fashion with seven catches for 157-yards and four touchdowns (28, 29, 8, 43). Next Week: Foster (1-0) is meeting Ft. Bend Travis on Thurs., Sept. 5.

The Skinny: McClellan and his Aledo teammates were in one of the crazier games in the country on Friday night in a marathon 60-57 loss to Denton Guyer. McClellan had 120-yards rushing and four touchdowns to go along with 82-yards receiving and another score. Next Week: Aledo (0-1) is hosting Toluca (Mexico) Linces UVM on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan did not play against Denton Ryan and the mighty Raiders were far too much for Poteet, winning 52-6. Next Week: Poteet (0-1) is traveling to Waxahachie on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team fought hard but had another tough loss falling 38-35 to Peoria Mountain Sunrise. Next Week: Williams Field (0-2) is hosting Cactus Shadows on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates ran through, over, and around a tough bunch from Mansfield, Texas 42-13. Raym was a huge portion of the Tigers success on the ground. Next Week: Broken Arrow (1-0) is traveling to Tulsa Union on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff helped lead his Prince Avenue Christian team to another big win, this time downing Whitefield Academy 43-21. In just three quarters of action Vandagriff was 14-21 for 221-yards and two touchdowns. He also managed 57-yards and a touchdown on 13-carries. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (2-0) is hosting Wesleyan on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates were going through preseason work. Next Week: McGuinness (0-0) is traveling to Del City on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates pitched a 15-0 shutout over Porter to open the season. Next Week: King (1-0) is traveling to Magnolia West on Friday.

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates got their season started right with a 32-21 win over Justin Northwest. Offensively Watts had three catches for 57-yards and a 38-yard touchdown. Next Week: Little Elm (1-0) is traveling to Birdville on Friday.

The Skinny: West was another Sooner commit that didn't seem to participate in his team's season-opening win. West had a minor injury and was held out of Lamar's 28-27 win over Byron Nelson. Next Week: Lamar (1-0) is hosting Garland Naaman Forest on Friday.