Much like Oklahoma's rapidly improving defense their current commitments are seeing a renaissance of their own. In the season's opening week Perrion Winfrey took home the top honors and a few weeks ago it was Rivals250 safety Bryson Washington. In Week four it was one of Winfrey's future defensive line teammates that stepped into this week's MVP honors.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates got their second straight win downing Denison 35-25. Anderson and his offensive line were a big part of the equation as Reedy rushed for over 300-yards in the win. Next Week: Reedy (3-1) is traveling to Denison on Friday.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves got their first win of the year, breaking a 15-game losing streak. And Arinze did his part with 10 tackles and four sacks as they downed Pattonville 41-20. Next Week: Webster Groves (1-3) is hosting Ritenour on Friday. WEEK 4 MVP

The Skinny: Conyers and his Greyhound teammates got back on the winning track with a 51-7 demolition of Shamrock. Conyers had a pair of rushing touchdowns (30, 4), a 30-yard passing touchdown, two two-point conversions, another touchdown on a strip, scoop, and score on defense, a tackle for loss, a sack, and he even kicked an extra point. Next Week: Gruver (3-1) is traveling to Amarillo Highland Park on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates fell to Dutchtown 24-6. On the night Cooper only played three series before injuring his ankle. The injury is not thought to be overly serious at this point. Next Week: Covington (1-2) is traveling to Ponchatoula on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates had a lopsided 42-3 win over Leander Rouse. Darby had a big night with three touchdown catches, (30, 17, 28). The 30-yard catch was an impressive catch followed by numerous broken tackles. Next Week: Consolidated (3-0) is traveling to Huntsville on Friday.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates had the week off. Next Week: Central (3-0) is traveling to Denton Guyer on Thu., Sept. 26.

The Skinny: Harrison and the Lions crushed Ballou 38-0. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (4-1) is traveling to Forrestville Bishop McNamara on Sat., Sept. 28.

The Skinny: Henderson seems to be finding his real comfort and helped his team down Krum 32-13. Henderson ended up with four carries for 24-yards including a 21-yard touchdown to go along with three receptions for 42-yards including a 13-yard touchdown. Next Week: Ranchview (4-0) is traveling to Alvarado on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates had the week off. Next Week: Foster (2-1) is traveling to Galveston Ball on Friday.

The Skinny: McClellan and his Aledo teammates had the week off. Next Week: Aledo (2- 1) is traveling to Everman on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan and his Poteet teammates got their first win of the season downing Tyler Lee 19-14. McGowan had a 33-yard touchdown run in Poteet's win. Next Week: Poteet (1-3) has the week off.

The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team went above .500 for the first time this year with a 62-0 win over Tucson Marana. Next Week: Williams Field (3-2) is traveling to Casteel on Friday.

The Skinny: Parks and his offensive line helped clear the way for five rushing touchdowns for National Christian Academy as they demolished Riverdale Baptist 43-6. Next Week: National Christian Academy (4-0) has the week off due to Washington Eastern canceling their participation in the game.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates had the week off. Next Week: Broken Arrow (2-1) is traveling to Jenks on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff and his Prince Avenue Christian teammates had the week off. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (3-1) is hosting Riverside Military Academy on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates put down Enid with some severity with a 41-13 win. Walker had six tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry. Next Week: McGuinness (2-1) is traveling to Northwest Classen on Thurs., Sept. 26.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates had their game delayed by the nasty weather in the Houston area but a Saturday morning kick resulted in a 34-7 win over Clear Brook. Next Week: King (2-0) is hosting Clear Brook on Friday.

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates had the week off. Next Week: Little Elm (1-2) is traveling to Frisco Lone Star on Friday.

The Skinny: In his first game of the season West had two catches for a pair of touchdowns (36, 35) as Lamar crushed Richland 48-9. His 71-yards receiving were one-yard short of a third of Lamar's offensive total. Next Week: Lamar (2-0) is traveling to Arlington Martin on Friday.