Another week and another mass of big performances for the Future Sooners. Whether it was offensive linemen helping their offenses to big games on the ground or defenders scoring touchdowns there was plenty to see in week five. However, this week's MVP put up a big performance in a key district battle that put his team in the driver's seat for a district title as they eye even bigger things.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates took a tough loss in district play falling 35-31 to Frisco. They massively outgained the Raccoons, including 221-yards rushing, but lost the turnover battle and thus the game. Next Week: Reedy (3-2) is traveling to Frisco Memorial on Friday.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves went back to back in the win column downing Ritenour 48-7. On the night Arinze had 10 tackles and two sacks. Next Week: Webster Groves (2-3) is traveling to Parkway Central on Friday.

The Skinny: Another week another massive win for Conyers and his Greyhound teammates. This time downing Highland Park 50-6. Conyers had another huge night with X touchdowns passes (10, 10, 40, 45, 10) as well as three two-point conversions. He also had two rushing touchdowns (55, 1) and kicked two extra points. Next Week: Gruver (4-1) is traveling to Wheeler on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington came up just short against Ponchatoula 20-14. Cooper had 10 tackles and a field goal block return for touchdown. Next Week: Covington (1-3) is hosting Fontainebleu on Thurs., Oct. 3.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates got a key district win over a primary rival for the title, Huntsville, 24-14. Darby had 115-yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns (23, 61). He went off with an injury but there is belief it won't be too serious. Next Week: Consolidated (4-0) is hosting Montgomery on Friday. WEEK 5 MVP

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates ran into the buzzsaw that is Denton Guyer and fell 49-10. On the night Graham was one of the few bright spots with 13-receptions for 77-yards. The Chargers were in the game until the late third quarter when Guyer went on a 34-point run. Next Week: Central (3-1) is traveling to Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 27-16 loss to Bishop McNamara. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (4-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates came up short for the first time this year, falling 40-7 to Alvarado. On the night Henderson had a 23-yard reception as well as three carries for 31-yards. Next Week: Ranchview (4-1) is hosting Hillcrest on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates dominated their way to a 48-6 win over Galveston Ball. Jackson had a 60-yard touchdown catch on the night. Next Week: Foster (3-1) is hosting Rosenberg Terry on Friday.

The Skinny: McClellan's Aledo teammates dominated Everman 42-13. McClellan didn't take part but it's our understanding he'll be fine in short order. Next Week: Aledo (3- 1) is hosting Midlothian on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan and his Poteet teammates had the week off. Next Week: Poteet (1-3) is traveling to Sherman on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson's Williams Field teammates downed Casteel 42-27 but did so without their standout tackle. They did so due to a rule that Nelson violated in working with a trainer while a player from another team was present. Next Week: Williams Field (4-2) is hosting Gilbert on Friday.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy got a win over Eastern by forfeit. Next Week: National Christian Academy (5-0) is traveling to Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More on Sat., Oct. 5.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates got back on the winning track downing powerhouse Jenks, 17-15. Raym had numerous pancake blocks and was dominant as usual. Next Week: Broken Arrow (3-1) is hosting Norman on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff's Prince Avenue Christian got a lopsided win, 70-27, over Riverside Military Academy as Vandagriff continues to work toward a return in the coming month. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (4-1) is hosting Athens Academy on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates kept rolling, this time downing Northwest Classen 56-0. Next Week: McGuinness (3-1) is traveling to Woodward on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates had their season-opening winning streak snapped in a narrow loss at Beaumont West Brook, 27-20. Washington had a 17-yard touchdown catch, a 45-yard kickoff return and roughly eight tackles on defense. Next Week: King (3-1) is hosting Galena Park North Shore on Friday.

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates took a tough loss, 56-13 to Frisco Lone Star. Watts logged no offensive stats in the game. Next Week: Little Elm (1-3) is hosting Frisco Centennial on Friday.

The Skinny: In his second game of the year, West had his team's only touchdown but it wasn't enough as Lamar fell to rival, Arlington Martin, 39-8. West had six catches for 74-yards and a 16-yard touchdown. Next Week: Lamar (3-1) is hosting North Crowley on Friday.