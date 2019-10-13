This week's Future Sooners was a bit of an interesting breakdown with several Oklahoma commitments having the week off while a few others went on to really big days for their teams. But really it came down to an offensive lineman paving the way for a big win, a running back with a second straight huge performance and the new guy on the block as they fought for this week's MVP award.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates suffered a heart-breaking loss 20-19 to Lovejoy when the Leopards got a touchdown pass with just 10 seconds remaining. Reedy moved the ball but struggled on the ground with just 58-yards rushing. Next Week: Reedy (4-2) is traveling to Denton Braswell on Thursday, October 17.

The Skinny: Webster Groves got their fourth straight win downing Lindbergh 37-35. Arinze had a relatively quiet night with three tackles and a pass break-up in the win. Next Week: Webster Groves (4-3) has the week off.

The Skinny: Conyers and Gruver had the week off. Next Week: Gruver (4-2) is traveling to Booker on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper led a Covington defense that held rival St. Paul's to just 117-yards of offense in a 20-7 win on Friday night. Cooper himself had plenty of big stops as well as a one-yard touchdown run on offense. Next Week: Covington (3-3) is hosting Hammond on Friday.

The Skinny: A&M Consolidated put together a 41-7 win over previously undefeated Lamar Consolidated. Darby sat out for the second straight week with an ankle injury. Next Week: Consolidated (6-0) is hosting Paetow on Friday.

The Skinny: In his first game as an Oklahoma commitment Downs helped his Weatherford to a 33-6 win over Anadarko. The Eagles 2021 star had two rushing touchdowns and another receiving. Defensively he had two sacks and a forced fumble. Next Week: Weatherford (3-2) is traveling to Chickasha on Thursday, Oct. 17. WEEK 7 MVP

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates got a hard fought 13-10 win on a night when Graham had seven receptions for 54-yards for the Chargers. Next Week: Central (5-1) is hosting Northwest Eaton on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates had the week off. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (4-2) is traveling to Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Skinny: Henderson was highly efficient on a game that was pushed back to Saturday due to weather in Dallas. He had 10 touches and three touchdowns in his team's 34-33 win over Wilmer-Hutchins. He had eight carries for 27 yards and two touchdowns (1,3) along with two catches for 55-yards including a 45-yard touchdown. Next Week: Ranchview (5-1) is hosting Pinkston on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson had a pair of touchdowns (36, 28) but Foster came up short against Friendswood, 34-32. Next Week: Foster (4-2) is traveling to Angleton on Friday.

The Skinny: After one of their most narrow wins in recent memory, Aledo got back on track, trouncing Burleson 57-21. On the night McClellan continued to sit out with an undisclosed, but apparently minor, injury. Next Week: Aledo (5- 1) is hosting Cleburne on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan, for the second straight week, went off for the Pirates. McGowan averaged over 20 yards a carry with 188-yards rushing on just nine carries and four touchdowns (13, 3, 32, 62) in Poteet's 55-10 win over Texas high. Next Week: Poteet (3-3) is traveling to Wylie East on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Field had the week off. Next Week: Williams Field (5-2) is traveling to Maricopa.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy went to Ohio and got a win over Steubenville 56-55 with a two-point conversion as the final play of the game. Next Week: National Christian Academy (6-1) is hosting Capitol Heights (Mary.) Central on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates steamrolled the Westmoore Jaguars, 55-14. Raym and his fellow Tigers offensive linemen overwhelmed the Westmoore front to the tune of 395-yards rushing. Next Week: Broken Arrow (5-1) is hosting Edmond Santa Fe on Thursday, October 17.

The Skinny: Vandagriff's Prince Avenue Christian got back on the winning track with a 56-20 demolition of Athens Christian. Vandagriff seems to be getting nearer and nearer to a return. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (5-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates downed Guymon 69-7. Playing some more defensive end in this one, Walker had four tackles for lass and a quarterback hurry on just 24 snaps of the blowout victory. Next Week: McGuinness (5-1) is hosting Lawton Eisenhower on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates got back on the winning track with a 30-13 win over Beaumont United. Next Week: King (4-2) is hosting Beaumont United on Friday.

The Skinny: West and Lamar just kept rolling with a 58-14 win over North Crowley in a game that was postponed from Friday night to Saturday at noon due to issues with the lighting at Cravens stadium. Next Week: Lamar (5-1) is traveling to Ft. Worth Paschal on Friday.