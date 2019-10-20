Oklahoma's Future Sooners had yet another big week of games but it was a pair of Texan skill players that truly battled it out for this week's MVP award. Would it be Oklahoma's junior field-stretching wide receiver or their Dallas area do-it-all hback that would be the shining star of this week?

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates ran into one of the better teams in their district and came up short against Denton Braswell's dominant defense, 37-7. Anderson and Reedy were able to manage just 86-yards rushing on a tough night for the Lions. Next Week: Reedy (4-4) is hosting Frisco Lebanon Trail on Thursday, October 24.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates had the week off. Next Week: Webster Groves (4-3) is traveling to Rockwood Summit on Friday.

The Skinny: After a week of rest Conyers went to work against Booker with a 15-yard touchdown pass along with a 35-yard rushing touchdown as Gruver dominated, 42-6. Next Week: Gruver (5-2) is hosting Vega on Friday.

The Skinny: Covington's opponent, Hammond, was a run heavy offense which limited Cooper's chances to make big plays behind the line of scrimmage though he did have a number of tackles as his team pitched a 34-0 shutout. Next Week: Covington (4-3) is hosting Slidell on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby returned for the first time in three weeks but his coaching staff is allowing him to return slowly by lining him at receiver, where he had one eight-yard catch, in Consolidated's 55-17 win over Katy Paetow. Next Week: Consolidated (7-0) is hosting Paetow on Friday.

The Skinny: Downs' and the defense dominated on their way to a 29-10 win over Chickasha. On the night Downs had two touchdown catches on offense (4, 29) and a tackle for loss. Next Week: Weatherford (4-2) is hosting Cache on Friday.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates keep finding ways to win tight games, this time downing Northwest Eaton 17-14. Graham had two catches for 44-yards on the night. Next Week: Central (6-1) is traveling to Southlake Carroll on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates returned from a week off with a 50-0 steamrolling of O'Connell. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (5-2) is traveling to Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Skinny: Henderson and the Wolves had another dominating win with a 66-6 demolition of Pinkston. Playing just one half of football Henderson had a huge night with three catches for 90-yards and two touchdowns (17, 33) and a 66-yard touchdown run in which he broke eight tackles on his way to the end zone. Next Week: Ranchview (6-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Jackson had another big night in his team's 44-21 win over Angleton with six receptions for 138-yards and three touchdowns (30, 30, 70). Next Week: Foster (5-2) is hosting Pearland Shadow Creek on Thu., Oct. 24. WEEK 8 MVP

The Skinny: Aledo got consecutive in-district victory No. 88 with a 45-0 demolition of Cleburne. McClellan does seem to be nearing a return to action. Next Week: Aledo (6- 1) is traveling to Waco University on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan is now officially on a roll with yet another huge night in Poteet's 51-10 win over Wylie East. He had 14 carries for 181-yards and two touchdowns (41, 2) along with two receptions for 82-yards. Next Week: Poteet (4-3) is hosting West Mesquite on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Field continued their winning streak, making it six in a row as they downed Maricopa 50-19. Next Week: Williams Field (6-2) is hosting Campo Verde on Friday.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy got a big 49-0 win over Capitol Heights (Mary.) Central on Friday. Next Week: National Christian Academy (6-1) is hosting Friendship Collegiate Academy on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his No. 2 Broken Arrow teammates suffered a surprise loss to Edmond Santa Fe 23-21. The Rams had a 21-20 lead late in the game but a last second field goal was their undoing. Next Week: Broken Arrow (5-2) is hosting Yukon on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff and Prince Avenue Christian had the week off. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (5-2) is traveling to Lakeview Academy.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates got another lopsided win, this time downing Lawton Eisenhower 52-21. Next Week: McGuinness (6-1) is traveling to Piedmont on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington, who returned after sitting out last week, but his King teammates put up a disappointing effort falling behind Deer Park 24-6 before eventually fighting their way back. Unfortunately it was too little too late as King fell 27-20. Next Week: King (4-3) is hosting Channelview on Friday.

The Skinny: West and Lamar just kept dominating with a 52-0 win over Ft. Worth Paschal. West had a pair of catches for 49-yards including an eight-yard touchdown. Next Week: Lamar (6-1) is hosting Arlington Sam Houston on Friday.