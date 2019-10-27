It'd been waited on for a month and a half but five-star quarterback commitment Brock Vandagriff made his return to Norman last weekend and then to the field for his high school team this weekend. Vandagriff's return went better than anyone could have reasonably hoped and made him a contender for this week's MVP. But a few of his future blockers were also involved in the decision. And that's to forget Oklahoma's two defensive line commits putting up big numbers themselves.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates got back on the winning track as they crushed district foe Frisco Lebanon Trail 38-3. Anderson helped his team to 261-yards rushing, while average 7.3-yards per carry. Next Week: Reedy (5-4) has the week off.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates suffered their first loss in more than a month falling 22-19 to Rockwood Summit. Arinze had a big night with 15 tackles and a sack. Next Week: Webster Groves (4-4) is traveling to Kirkwood on Friday.

The Skinny: Conyers made a big interception on defense and had a 81-yard touchdown catch as Gruver downed Vega 22-13. Next Week: Gruver (6-2) is hosting Clarendon on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper led his team to giving up just six points in regulation but the game was pushed to overtime where Covington eventually fell to rival Slidell 13-6 after the Covington offense was stopped on fourth down. Next Week: Covington (4-4) is traveling to Northshore on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby returned last week but was used somewhat lightly, this week he started to get back to his old ways with a three-yard rushing touchdown and a 22-yard score on a screen pass. He managed 64-yards rushing and hit a 69-yard halfback pass in the game. Next Week: Consolidated (8-0) is hosting Bryan Rudder on Friday.

The Skinny: Downs' helped his team force a three-way tie for the No. 1 spot in district as they downed Cache 35-26. Next Week: Weatherford (6-2) is traveling to Newcastle on Friday.

The Skinny: After six straight wins Central ran into a buzz saw in the form of Southlake (Texas) Carroll. The powerhouse beat Central 35-7 but Graham did manage three receptions for 49-yards. Next Week: Central (6-2) is hosting Keller Timber Creek on Thurs., Oct. 31.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates got a 46-15 win over Paul VI. Harrison and his offensive line helped gash Paul VI for 254-yards rushing to the tune of 7.7 yards per carry. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (6-2) is traveling to Alexandria (Va.) Bishop Ireton on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates had the week off. Next Week: Ranchview (6-1) is traveling to North Dallas.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster ran into their trouble team over the last two years and for the third time in 12 months Foster came up just short of Pearland Shadow Creek, this time to a score of 24-17. Jackson had five receptions for 45-yards as Shadow Creek focused a lot of attention on the speedy receiver. Next Week: Foster (5-3) is traveling to Texas City on Nov. 1.

The Skinny: Aledo got consecutive in-district victory No. 89 with a 77-10 demolition of Waco University. McClellan is nearing a return to action. Next Week: Aledo (7-1) is hosting Joshua on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan helped lead his team to four straight wins but didn't register any stats against West Mesquite, who Poteet surprisingly lost to 31-17. Next Week: Poteet (4-4) is traveling to Tyler John Tyler on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Field continued their winning streak, making it seven in a row as they downed Campo Verde 35-13 built on the back of some big plays on the ground. Next Week: Williams Field (7-2) is traveling to Higley on Friday.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy fought hard but in a defensive battle eventually fell 8-3 to Friendship Collegiate Academy. Next Week: National Christian Academy (7-2) is traveling to Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates got tested by an OKC program, for the second straight week, but the Tigers ran behind Raym as they went for two on what ended up being the game winning play 43-42. On the night Broken Arrow averaged 10.7-yards per carry running largely behind their massive right tackle. Next Week: Broken Arrow (6-2) is hosting Edmond Memorial on Friday. WEEK 9 MVP

The Skinny: Vandagriff made his long awaited return to the field and wasted no time in getting back in the groove going 13-14 for 293-yards and five touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Lakeview Academy. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (6-2) is traveling to George Walton Academy.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates got a win over No. 2 Piedmont on Friday with a 29-7 win. Walker had seven tackles (four solo) in the big win for the No. 1 Irish. Next Week: McGuinness (7-1) is hosting Guthrie on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington got it going on offense against Channelview on the offensive side of the ball with a 26-yard touchdown catch. At 55-6 it was King's biggest win of the year. Next Week: King (5-3) is traveling to Baytown Sterling on Thurs., Oct. 31.

The Skinny: West may have had his biggest game of the season in his team's 45-13 demolition of Arlington Sam Houston. On the night he logged four catches for 88-yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: Lamar (7-1) is traveling to Arlington Bowie on Friday.