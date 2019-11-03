After something of a quiet week for Sooner commits the Future Sooners returned with some real firepower as 'Championship November' gets started. An Oklahoma commitment had a pair of defensive touchdowns, while another had his biggest game of the season in a huge district battle. Meanwhile one defensive lineman had a pick six while another got his team's playoffs started in a big way, and finally the lone quarterback pledge is having little trouble getting his feet under him.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates had the week off. Next Week: Reedy (5-4) is traveling to Princeton on Friday.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates beat Ritenour 48-7 early in the season and in the first round of the playoffs, downed Ritenour 48-6. Personally Arinze had four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. Next Week: Webster Groves (5-4) is meeting Chaminade in the second round of the Missouri Class five on Friday.

The Skinny: Conyers continues to fight through an ankle injury and his absence was more than his team could survive, falling 28-14 to Clarendon. Next Week: Gruver (6-3) is traveling to Stratford on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper sat out and rested a bit while his team got back on the winning track with his defense stifling Northshore to the tune of a 19-3 win. Next Week: Covington (5-4) is hosting Mandeville on Friday.

The Skinny: After two straight weeks of work, Darby sat out of his team's 25-14 win over Rudder on Friday night. Next Week: Consolidated (9-0) is traveling to Cleveland on Friday.

The Skinny: Downs had another big night with a pick six for a touchdown on the game's third play along with several tackles as Weatherford downed Newcastle 28-17. Next Week: Weatherford (7-2) is traveling to Elk City on Friday.

The Skinny: Graham had an awesome night in a big district win over rival Keller Timber Creek, 21-0. Offensively he had just two catches for 13-yards but the Sooners cornerback commitment also managed two huge defensive touchdowns for Central. He started the game with a 63-yard fumble return for touchdown and late in the game put the matter on ice with a 103-yard interception return for another score. Next Week: Central (7-2) is traveling to Keller on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates went to the regular season's penultimate game with a dominant 67-7 demolition of Bishop Ireton. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (6-2) is hosting St. Mary's Ryken on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates came off a bye week with another big performance, this time downing North Dallas 44-28. Henderson had six carries for 49-yards and two touchdowns (9, 8) along with two receptions for 48-yards. Next Week: Ranchview (8-1) is hosting Dallas Carter on Thurs., Nov. 7.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster got back on the winning track trouncing Texas City 49-0. On the night he had six catches for 146-yards a touchdown as well as a punt return for touchdown. Next Week: Foster (6-3) is hosting Ft. Bend Hightower on Thurs., Nov. 7.

The Skinny: Aledo got consecutive in-district victory No. 90 with a 42-0 demolition of Joshua. McClellan is rumored to be nearing a return to action as the playoffs approach. Next Week: Aledo (8-1) is traveling to Arlington Seguin on Friday.

The Skinny: For the second straight week McGowan sat out but that didn't stop Poteet from downing Tyler John Tyler 37-14. They have a chance for a share of their district title on Friday. Next Week: Poteet (5-4) is hosting McKinney North on Friday.

The Skinny: In a huge showdown game, for the region title, Nelson helped his Williams Field teammates to a 42-38 win over Higley. Nelson and the offense put up over 600-yards of offense against a normally stingy defense. Next Week: Williams Field (8-2) is meeting Tucson Mountainview in the first round of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy ended their season with their toughest loss of the year, falling to Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward 36-14. Next Week: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates avoided a third straight scare from an Oklahoma City area team and are hoping they've found their stride as they start to think about heading toward the playoffs after downing Edmond Memorial 45-8. Next Week: Broken Arrow (7-2) is traveling to Enid on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff made his second straight start as he continues to recover from a broken fibula early in the season. On the night he helped his team to a 41-13 win over George Walton Academy. On the night, Vandagriff was 20-27 for 338-yards and four touchdowns. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (7-2) is starting the playoffs next week against TBA.

The Skinny: It wasn't that long ago that Guthrie and McGuinness was one of the biggest games in the state of Oklahoma but the struggling Bluejays were no match for Walker and McGuinness as they were downed 33-7. Next Week: McGuinness (8-1) is traveling to Carl Albert on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and King kept winning with a 28-14 downing of Baytown Sterling with a stingy defense continuing it's strong season. The talented safety had 10 tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss, and one pass break-up. Next Week: King (6-3) is hosting La Porte on Friday.

The Skinny: West had his biggest game of the year, in the moment when his team needed him the most, during a 32-17 win over Arlington Bowie. For himself West produced nine receptions for 185-yards and two touchdowns (20, 47) along with a roughly 55-yard kickoff return. Next Week: Lamar (8-1) is hosting Arlington on Friday. WEEK 10 MVP