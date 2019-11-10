Oklahoma's Future Sooners are either into the playoffs or finished their final week of the regular season and as such we've got to break down some of the biggest games of the year. Whether it was big offensive linemen dominating their opponents or one of the Sooners more dynamic commitments having a big day, or even last week's MVP, Trevon West, catching a massive game-winning pass to cement a huge district win for Arlington Lamar, this week's MVP was yet another tough pick.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates got a decisive 37-20 win over Princeton. Anderson helped the offense to 379 yards of total offense including 145 yards on the ground. Next Week: Reedy (6-4) is traveling to Ennis in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates made a real run at Chaminade but came up just short in a 35-21 loss. Arinze had four tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack on the night. Next Week: Webster Groves (5-5) ended their season in the second round of the Missouri Class five playoffs.

The Skinny: Conyers continues to fight through an ankle injury and his absence was more than his team could survive, falling 47-12 to Stratford. Next Week: Gruver (6-4) is meeting Tahoka in the first round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Cooper didn't play last week but came back and helped his team to a key 21-14 win over Mandeville. On the night Cooper helped with a three-yard touchdown run and a defense that was stingy throughout. Next Week: Covington (6-4) is meeting Lake Charles Sam Houston in the first round of the Louisiana class 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby sat out for the second straight week but is expected to be ready for the playoffs. The good news for Consol was that he wasn't needed in a 62-3 win over Cleveland. Next Week: Consolidated (10-0) is hosting Longview Pine Tree in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Downs had another big night during his team's 35-14 win over Elk City. He had a 35-yard touchdown and helped the Eagles defense disrupt Elk City all night. Next Week: Weatherford (8-2) is hosting Cushing in the first round of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Graham had a two score night for the second straight week, but his two scores were all Keller Central could muster on offense and they fell to rival Keller 21-14. Graham had five catches for 70-yards and the two touchdowns of 25 and 24-yards. Next Week: Central (7-3) is traveling to to Flower Mound Marcus on Friday in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates finished the regular season with a tough 35-12 loss to St. Mary's Ryken. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (7-3) is meeting Fairfax Paul VI on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates fought one of their tougher battles of the season downing Dallas Carter 14-7. Henderson was a big part of the win with 12 carries for 125 yards and a 16-yard touchdown reception. Next Week: Ranchview (9-1) is meeting Celina in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster took another tough loss on a cold and rainy night against Ft. Bend Hightower. The conditions made it tough to throw as evidenced by Jackson's one catch for seven yards. Next Week: Foster (6-4) is traveling to New Caney in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McClellan made his long-awaited return and wasted little time making an impact with seven carries for 153-yards and four touchdowns as Aledo downed Arlington Seguin 56-13. Next Week: Aledo (9-1) is hosting Dallas Kimball in the first round of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: For the third straight week McGowan sat out but after last week's win there was no such luck for Poteet this time. The Pirates were downed 63-21 by McKinney North. Next Week: Poteet (5-5) is hosting Magnolia in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson got his team's playoffs off to a great start with a 56-25 win over Mountain View. Nelson helped his offense bully Mountain View up front throughout the night. Next Week: Williams Field (9-2) is meeting Sunrise Mountain in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates bashed Enid 56-7. The Tigers had 435-yards of offense in spite of the starters getting somewhat limited action in the lopsided meeting. Next Week: Broken Arrow (8-2) is hosting Tulsa Union in the first round of the 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff got his team started in the playoffs with a 59-0 win over Lakeview Academy. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (8-2) is facing Stratford Academy in the second round of the playoffs.

The Skinny: Walker and the Irish ran into their long-time nemesis Carl Albert and without their star running back fell 40-0 behind an offense that struggled to move the ball without Dominic Richardson. Next Week: McGuinness (8-2) is hosting Ardmore in the first round of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and King got into a wild one during a 68-45 win over La Porte. Next Week: King (7-3) is traveling to Humble in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: West is building momentum late in the season with an eight catch, 104 yard and two touchdown (24,2) performance during his team's heart-stopping 34-33 win over rival Arlington. His two-yard score came with just 13 seconds remaining and was the game-winner. Next Week: Lamar (9-1) is traveling to Euless Trinity in the first round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs on Friday. WEEK 11 MVP