Big Players in Big Games
There may not be any week so far this season that had more huge performances than the start of playoffs for many of Oklahoma's commitments. Whether it was a defender who had a pair of defensive touchdowns, a receiver that had the biggest game of his high school career, another that helped his team down an undefeated state title favorite, or an injured Sooner that caught a long touchdown pass with a cast on his hand; this week's Future Sooners is worth a look.
The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates had a tough night as they were dropped by Ennis 34-0.
Next Week: Reedy (6-5) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.
The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates had the week off.
Next Week: Webster Groves (5-5) has a game against rival Kirkwood on Thu., Nov. 28.
The Skinny: Conyers had a two-point conversion, and, with a club on his broken hand, had a 76-yard touchdown catch along with creating pressure all night for the Gruver defense as they downed Tahoka 44-41.
Next Week: Gruver (7-4) is meeting Van Horn in the second round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs.
The Skinny: Cooper helped lead his team to a huge upset of Sam Houston, 42-28. Cooper had a massive role in the win with two interceptions, one returned for touchdown, a 42-yard fumble return for touchdown, and a rushing score.
Next Week: Covington (7-4) is hosting Destrehan in the second round of the Louisiana class 5A playoffs on Friday.
WEEK 12 MVP
The Skinny: After sitting out the past few weeks Darby made himself felt in a 42-14 win over Pine Tree. On the night had six catches for 97 yards and four carries for 16 yards and a one-yard touchdown.
Next Week: Consolidated (11-0) is meeting Ft. Bend Marshall in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday at Cy-Fair's Pridgeon stadium.
The Skinny: After falling behind Cushing 6-0, Downs and the defense shut out the Tigers and ended up winning 28-6. Downs had two tackles for loss, a sack, and at least 30 yards rushing.
Next Week: Weatherford (9-2) is hosting Weatherford in the second round of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs on Friday.
The Skinny: It wasn't the night for Graham and Keller Central as they fell to Flower Mound Marcus, 34-7. Graham had a quiet night with four catches for 12 yards and one rush for four yards.
Next Week: Central (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs.
The Skinny: Harrison helped his team to a crucial 50-9 win over Paul VI.
Next Week: Bishop Carroll (8-3) is meeting Ryken on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the finals of the WCAC playoffs.
The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates capped a great season with a tough 58-14 loss to Texas powerhouse Celina. Henderson did what he could with nine carries for 25 yards and a 75-yard receiving touchdown.
Next Week: Ranchview (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs.
The Skinny: Jackson and Foster were thought to be in real trouble against previously undefeated New Caney but the Falcons went on the road and came home with a 31-21. Jackson had another massive day with seven receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns (45, 75).
Next Week: Foster (7-4) is meeting Georgetown in the second round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.
The Skinny: McClellan continued to roll, as did his team, with a 77-7 win over Dallas Kimball. Personally the talented senior had 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Next Week: Aledo (10-1) is meeting Royse City at SMU's Ford stadium in the second round of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs on Friday.
The Skinny: McGowan returned to action for the playoffs but it wasn't enough as Poteet fell to Magnolia 34-14. McGowan had two carries for 10 yards and an eight-yard reception.
Next Week: Poteet (5-6) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.
The Skinny: Mims, in his first game as a Sooner commitment, didn't seem to log any stats but Lone Star, a title contender, had more than enough to down Mansfield Legacy 35-0.
Next Week: Lone Star (11-0) is meeting College Station in the second round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m at Waco ISD stadium.
The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Field's powerful ground game beat Sunrise Mountain 71-29. It's the same Sunrise Mountain team that beat Williams Field in week two of the season.
Next Week: Williams Field (10-2) is meeting Casteel in the semifinals of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Friday at Campo Verde.
The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3.
Next Week: N/A.
The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates trailed Tulsa Union but scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally and down the Redskins 35-31. Raym led the Tigers into the end zone when they ran power right behind their All-American tackle.
Next Week: Broken Arrow (9-2) is meeting Owasso in the semifinals of the 6A division one playoffs on Sat., Nov. 22 at Jenks.
The Skinny: Vandagriff had another huge night going 14-17 for 287 yards and four touchdowns (33, 10, 58, 29) along with an 11-yard touchdown run as his team downed Stratford 46-0.
Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (9-2) is facing Eagle's Landing Christian in the second round of the Georgia class A private playoffs.
The Skinny: Walker saw his season come to an end on one of the dirtier hits in recent memory but McGuinness downed Ardmore 46-14 anyway.
Next Week: McGuinness (9-2) is traveling to Tulsa Edison in the second round of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs on Friday.
The Skinny: Washington and King came up just short, 21-14 against Humble. In his last high school game Washington did manage a 20-yard touchdown catch.
Next Week: King (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs.
The Skinny: For the third straight week West showed up with a massive performance for Lamar, this time as they downed Texas power Euless Trinity 37-34. After two huge weeks West went bonkers against the Trojans with 11 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns (30, 10, 38).
Next Week: Lamar (10-1) is hosting Midland Lee in the second round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs on Sat., Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
The Skinny: Winfrey and his Iowa Western teammates had the week off.
Next Week: Iowa Western C.C.'s (8-3) faces Hinds C.C. on Sun., Dec. 8 in the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls, Iowa.