There may not be any week so far this season that had more huge performances than the start of playoffs for many of Oklahoma's commitments. Whether it was a defender who had a pair of defensive touchdowns, a receiver that had the biggest game of his high school career, another that helped his team down an undefeated state title favorite, or an injured Sooner that caught a long touchdown pass with a cast on his hand; this week's Future Sooners is worth a look.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates had a tough night as they were dropped by Ennis 34-0. Next Week: Reedy (6-5) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves teammates had the week off. Next Week: Webster Groves (5-5) has a game against rival Kirkwood on Thu., Nov. 28.

The Skinny: Conyers had a two-point conversion, and, with a club on his broken hand, had a 76-yard touchdown catch along with creating pressure all night for the Gruver defense as they downed Tahoka 44-41. Next Week: Gruver (7-4) is meeting Van Horn in the second round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Cooper helped lead his team to a huge upset of Sam Houston, 42-28. Cooper had a massive role in the win with two interceptions, one returned for touchdown, a 42-yard fumble return for touchdown, and a rushing score. Next Week: Covington (7-4) is hosting Destrehan in the second round of the Louisiana class 5A playoffs on Friday. WEEK 12 MVP

The Skinny: After sitting out the past few weeks Darby made himself felt in a 42-14 win over Pine Tree. On the night had six catches for 97 yards and four carries for 16 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Next Week: Consolidated (11-0) is meeting Ft. Bend Marshall in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday at Cy-Fair's Pridgeon stadium.

The Skinny: After falling behind Cushing 6-0, Downs and the defense shut out the Tigers and ended up winning 28-6. Downs had two tackles for loss, a sack, and at least 30 yards rushing. Next Week: Weatherford (9-2) is hosting Weatherford in the second round of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: It wasn't the night for Graham and Keller Central as they fell to Flower Mound Marcus, 34-7. Graham had a quiet night with four catches for 12 yards and one rush for four yards. Next Week: Central (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Harrison helped his team to a crucial 50-9 win over Paul VI. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (8-3) is meeting Ryken on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the finals of the WCAC playoffs.

The Skinny: Henderson and his Ranchview teammates capped a great season with a tough 58-14 loss to Texas powerhouse Celina. Henderson did what he could with nine carries for 25 yards and a 75-yard receiving touchdown. Next Week: Ranchview (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster were thought to be in real trouble against previously undefeated New Caney but the Falcons went on the road and came home with a 31-21. Jackson had another massive day with seven receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns (45, 75). Next Week: Foster (7-4) is meeting Georgetown in the second round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McClellan continued to roll, as did his team, with a 77-7 win over Dallas Kimball. Personally the talented senior had 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: Aledo (10-1) is meeting Royse City at SMU's Ford stadium in the second round of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan returned to action for the playoffs but it wasn't enough as Poteet fell to Magnolia 34-14. McGowan had two carries for 10 yards and an eight-yard reception. Next Week: Poteet (5-6) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Mims, in his first game as a Sooner commitment, didn't seem to log any stats but Lone Star, a title contender, had more than enough to down Mansfield Legacy 35-0. Next Week: Lone Star (11-0) is meeting College Station in the second round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m at Waco ISD stadium.

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Field's powerful ground game beat Sunrise Mountain 71-29. It's the same Sunrise Mountain team that beat Williams Field in week two of the season. Next Week: Williams Field (10-2) is meeting Casteel in the semifinals of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Friday at Campo Verde.

The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates trailed Tulsa Union but scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally and down the Redskins 35-31. Raym led the Tigers into the end zone when they ran power right behind their All-American tackle. Next Week: Broken Arrow (9-2) is meeting Owasso in the semifinals of the 6A division one playoffs on Sat., Nov. 22 at Jenks.

The Skinny: Vandagriff had another huge night going 14-17 for 287 yards and four touchdowns (33, 10, 58, 29) along with an 11-yard touchdown run as his team downed Stratford 46-0. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (9-2) is facing Eagle's Landing Christian in the second round of the Georgia class A private playoffs.

The Skinny: Walker saw his season come to an end on one of the dirtier hits in recent memory but McGuinness downed Ardmore 46-14 anyway. Next Week: McGuinness (9-2) is traveling to Tulsa Edison in the second round of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and King came up just short, 21-14 against Humble. In his last high school game Washington did manage a 20-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: King (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: For the third straight week West showed up with a massive performance for Lamar, this time as they downed Texas power Euless Trinity 37-34. After two huge weeks West went bonkers against the Trojans with 11 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns (30, 10, 38). Next Week: Lamar (10-1) is hosting Midland Lee in the second round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs on Sat., Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.